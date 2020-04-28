RHOC's Kara Keough Bosworth shares heartbreaking picture cradling her newborn baby after he died following birth complications

Kara Keough Bosworth has played tribute to her late son by sharing an image of her and her husband cradling him, pictured here in 2013 (Getty Images)

Real Housewives of Orange County star Kara Keough Bosworth has shared a heartbreaking picture of her holding her son after he tragically passed away following his birth on April 6.

The TV star, 32, was left devastated after her little boy, McCoy, died in childbirth and has now shared a poignant image showing her and husband, Kyle Bosworth, gently cradling their son.

Alongside the touching image, she also shared some poignant words in tribute to her son describing what the first few weeks would have been like had he survived.

“You would have been 3 weeks old today. You would be ‘waking up’ and showing us more of you,” she wrote.

“I would be getting the hang of being a mom of two. My milk would be regulating to your schedule. Your sister would be asking questions about your belly button and you would have peed on her at least once by now.”

She continued by saying the family would have been joking about how big their baby was and laughing that he wouldn’t have fitted into newborn nappies.

“I’d be exhausted, leaking, and happy. Instead... we’re missing you.”

She concluded her heartbreaking message by reaching out to other mothers who have lost children, reminding them that they aren’t alone in their grief.

“To all my fellow ‘instead’ mamas.... thank you for reminding me that we’re not alone, and that we can survive this. He didn’t, but we have to. And we will.”

Earlier this month, the family revealed their son McCoy was born on April 6, but died from complications after a difficult delivery.

In her statement, Keough Bosworth wrote: “On April 6th, our son McCoy Casey Bosworth was born at 3:10am. Weighing in at 11 pounds and 4 ounces and spanning 21 inches, McCoy surprised us all with his size and strength (and overall perfection).

“During the course of his birth, he experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord.”

She went on to explain they had decided to donate his organs and they were taking comfort knowing their little boy’s short life was not in vain.

The TV star then shared a bible passage from John 16:20 and ended her message with “Until we see you again... We love you, McCoy.”

Keough Bosworth and her husband are also parents to four-year-old daughter Decker and had announced in October last year they were expecting their second child.

According to the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) shoulder dystocia is when the baby’s head has been born but one of the shoulders becomes stuck behind the mother’s pubic bone, delaying the birth of the baby’s body.

If this happens, extra help is usually needed to release the baby’s shoulder, but in the majority of cases, the baby will be born safely.