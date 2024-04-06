RHOC’s Josh Waring, Son of Cast Member Lauri Peterson, Dead at 35

Josh Waring, the son of Real Housewives of Orange County alum Lauri Peterson, has passed away. He was 35.

Peterson announced the news of her son’s death in an Instagram post on Saturday. No official cause of death was revealed, but Peterson alluded to Waring’s ongoing substance abuse struggles in her statement.

“It is with a shattered heart that I write this post to let you know that my sweet Josh left this earth Easter Sunday,” Peterson shared. “Josh fought every single day for most of his adult life, for his life, but this past Sunday, the challenge was too great.”

Peterson went on to reminisce about her son’s childhood, which was featured on the Bravo reality series, writing that it was full of “deep intellect, humor, pranks, athletics, snow boarding, body boarding[,] mountain hikes, reading, friends and his love for music.”

“Even during adult hardship, Josh continued to maintain his sense of humor, continued to be optimistic, continued to be kind to others, defended those that were unable to defend themselves and continued to love his family so so much,” she added.

She thanked the “angels on Earth” and everyone who “tried to help Josh along the way,” including families who have shared their own personal stories of substance abuse. She concluded her note by directly addressing Waring: “I pray you have found the peace that you so deserve.”

Bravo boss Andy Cohen commented on Peterson’s post offering condolences. “Lauri I am so sorry. This is heartbreaking,” he wrote. “You tried so hard to save him, and by sharing Josh’s story you [wound] up educating people around the world about the tragedy of addiction for those who are touched by it. May Josh’s memory be a blessing to you always. Sending your family all my love.”

Peterson was an original cast member on RHOC, the first Housewives franchise, and starred in Season 1-4 between 2006 and 2009. During that time, her struggling relationship with Waring was heavily featured. She later returned in Season 6 and 8 as a “friend.”

TVLine has reached out to Bravo for comment.

