“RHOC” Alum Noella Bergener Engaged to Bobby Schubenski: 'My Heart Is Full and My Hand Is Heavy'

Will Halcomb via Bobby Schubenski/ Instagram Bobby Schubenski and Noella Bergener

Friday the 13th certainly wasn't unlucky for Noella Bergener!

The Real Housewives of Orange County alumna ended the work week off on a high note when boyfriend Bobby Schubenski popped the question with a spectacular rectangular-cut diamond ring.

Bergener, 38, showed off the rock on her private Instagram page. "My heart is full and my hand is heavy," the former Bravo star captioned the post.

She also posed with Schubenski, 35, for a picture, snapped as her fiancé wrapped his arms around her while the two posed outside their yellow sports cars.

"We're engaged," she added in hashtag. "Friday the 13th!"

Schubenski shared the picture to his Instagram as well, adding a ring and champagne emoji.

Will Halcomb Noella Bergener's engagement ring

Well-wishes poured in for the pair in the comments section, with former Orange County Housewives Vicki Gunvalson, Lizzie Rovsek and Peggy Tanous all sending their congratulations. Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay also sent her best, calling the pair a "beautiful couple."

Similar praise came from Nicole James, who briefly appeared alongside Bergener on RHOC. "Congratulations my beautiful sister," she wrote. "I love you so much, no one deserves it more. Bobby, you did good, my fried. You were not skimping on that diamond!"

"Beautiful ring but most importantly, the most beautiful couple," she added. "I love you both to the moon and back. Congratulations. I can't wait to celebrate."

Tommy Garcia/Bravo Noella Bergener

Bravo viewers first met Bergener as a guest of Braunwyn Windham-Burke's in season 15 of RHOC. She officially joined the cast in season 16 as a full-time Housewife.

At the time, she was married to personal injury attorney James "Sweet James" Bergener, though he never made any appearances on the show. The former couple were together for five years and married for one before he filed for divorce in Puerto Rico, where they have a residence, in July 2021 while the Bravo cameras were rolling. A month later, she filed for legal separation in Orange County.

Though a messy battle surrounding the pair's split ensued, all proceedings were finalized that December. They share a 3-year-old son, James Jr., while Noella is mom to daughter Coco, 8, from a previous relationship.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Noella Bergener

Schubenski, a bass player and co-owner of the clothing company Blackcraft Cult, is also a father — to 7-year-old daughter Jordan. He shares his child with ex-fiancée and retired professional wrestler Milena Roucka, known to WWE fans as Rosa Mendes.

Total Divas fans might remember Schubenski and Roucka. While together, the two appeared on the E! network series, with their engagement and pregnancy a key plot point in season 5.

RHOC viewers never got a chance to see Schubenski's relationship with Noella play out on the show. Though she went public with their romance in the season 16 reunion in April 2022, she did not return to the show for season 17.

Still, it appears the newly engaged pair planned to go into business together. "He bought me an adult toy marketplace company," she said during the reunion. "We just got it trademarked. It's called Playland and I'm very excited about it. It was my Christmas present."



