RHOC Alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke Says Unpaid Rent Lawsuit Has Been Resolved

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is opening up about the lawsuit she and her estranged husband Sean Burke were hit with earlier this month.

After being sued for $45,000 in allegedly unpaid rent by their former Newport Beach landlord, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum said on Thursday that she isn't "totally sure what happened," but the issue has since been resolved.

"I found out the same day you guys did," Braunwyn told Access of the lawsuit, in the latest edition of their "Housewives Nightcap" series.

She went on to say that she and Sean had been wiring money into her landlord's trust each month and there was a "discrepancy" in the funds after the pair gave their 30-day notice.

"They're saying there was a month we didn't do it," she said. "We have the wire transfer saying we did. So, Sean repaid, even though we had [already]."

RELATED: RHOC's Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Husband Sean Hit With Lawsuit Over $45K in Allegedly Unpaid Rent

Braunwyn added that she's "not totally sure what happened," because "we were never served."

"My best guess is — because if you had come to my house three weeks ago we hadn't packed one thing — that they were scared we weren't moving out," she speculated. "In California, you can't legally evict anyone right now."

The reality star went on to say that she isn't usually bothered by the lawsuits that come her way anymore, as "you get sued a lot when you're a public figure. It goes with the territory."

"People that you would never expect sue you for stuff. Most of it is frivolous," she said.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Tamra Judge

Randy Shropshire/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

The civil suit against Braunwyn and Sean was filed in Orange County on July 12 according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE — the same day Braunwyn, who came out as a lesbian in December, and Sean announced via Instagram Live that they had decided to temporarily separate.

Story continues

The suit was filed by Karen Ogden, the owner of the Newport Beach mansion that the Windham Burkes have been calling home since approximately January 2020, when they agreed to pay $15,000 a month in rent. According to the court documents, Ogden gave the couple an eviction notice on June 16, 2021.

A rep for the Windham Burkes stated at the time, "The information provided in the filed civil case is untrue and proper legal action is being taken to rectify the situation."

Sean also spoke out about the suit, telling Page Six that his wife was "not involved in this matter at all" despite being listed in the suit.

"It has been made clear repeatedly that I am in control of all financial matters, which includes rent," Sean said. "This is a matter of a maximum $7,500 discrepancy, due to the substantial security deposit held."

He dded that though the situation is "unfortunate," it is seemingly easy to reconcile and resolve."

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Enjoys A Sunset Beach Picnic With Her Estranged Husband Sean To Celebrate Her First Sobriety Anniversary In California

SplashNews.com

RELATED: Real Housewives' Real Estate! All the Homes Franchise Stars Have Bought and Sold This Year

In late March, PEOPLE reported that the rental home in question — a five-bedroom, seven-bathroom property that spans almost 8,000 square feet — had been listed for sale for $6,795,000.

In a statement to PEOPLE, listing agent Holly Duplanty of Compass described the home as "one of those rare and special properties that everyone wants to peek inside of. Having been featured on the Real Housewives of Orange County, that interest has only intensified from the glimpses seen on the show."

The reality star, who announced her exit from RHOC last month, explained in an Instagram Live earlier in July that she plans to move to Hawaii while Sean will rent a place in Newport Beach, which Fernanda Rocha — who Braunwyn is dating — helped him find.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"He is moving into a furnished rental for a few months and I am taking the kids to Hawaii for a while," she said.

"We're going to see what that's like, living apart for a little while," Sean added.