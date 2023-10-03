“RHOBH” Trailer: Kyle Richard Sobs and Morgan Wade Steps on the Scene as Separation News Shakes the Group

On season 13 of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills', Kyle Richards is in "denial" about marital trouble with Mauricio Umansky after 27 years, and Denise Richards returns to call a Housewife "evil"

In a trailer for the highly anticipated season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's separation sends shockwaves through the group.

Back in July, PEOPLE exclusive broke the news that the 54-year-old Halloween Ends actress and the 53-year-old Buying Beverly Hills were separated after 27 years of marriage. At the time, the estranged couple denied rumors they were getting divorced, but admitted to having a “rough year” in a joint statement posted to Instagram.

In the trailer for the new season, which resumed filming after the surprising news, Kyle’s castmates are shocked.

"I had no idea!" Dorit Kemsley exclaims to her husband Paul "PK" Kemsley, who recalls having dinner with Mauricio and that The Agency realtor “never said they were separated."

Crystal Kung Minkoff asks, “Do you think they’re hiding something?”

Sutton Stracke admits she believes Kyle is “lying” about the details and even tells Garcelle Beauvais she believes she’s "in denial" about the status of her marriage.

In a conversation with Erika Girardi, Kyle is in tears, telling her friend: "Complete strangers are like, 'You made us believe in true love and now it's all...'"

Erika cuts her off: "This is true love. There are only two people in this marriage. Everybody else's opinion can f--- off."

Naturally, rumors swirl, with Sutton noting, "Every time I go online, I see something about someone cheating. Where there's smoke, there's fire."

With Kyle and country singer Morgan Wade growing closer, the ladies question their relationship. Sutton points out that "Kyle's not wearing a wedding band," and Dorit asks Morgan why Kyle has tattooed “the first letter of your name on her body.”

“What is going on Kyle?” she asks, only to be met with a shrug from Kyle.

Meanwhile, Mauricio and Kyle speak before having a tense family meeting with their daughters.

"I'm just glad it's you that's out there having an affair," Mauricio jokes with his estranged wife, who jokes. “For once it’s me.”

As the Umansky family gathers around to discuss recent headlines, Kyle assures their children that “we are a very strong family and we always will be” despite their separation, telling them “there’s nothing that could change that.”

Elsewhere in the teaser, old faces return and new drama emerges as Camille Grammer, Faye Resnick, Kim Richards and Denise Richards all make return appearances.

"Did you know that it's seven dollars for a naked bundle of Denise Richards on OnlyFans?" Erika says at dinner while Garcelle reacts in shock.

"You think I'm not going to go as low as I f---ing can?!" the singer later fires at the actress.

"You're one evil woman,” says Denise.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 premieres Oct. 25 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.



