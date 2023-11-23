“RHOBH” Tease: Morgan Wade and Denise Richards Get Tongues Wagging as Kyle's Missing Wedding Ring Raises Eyebrows

In a sneak peek at next week's 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills', Kyle tells her costars she "can't afford to be depressed" as they interrogate her about her sobriety and marital strain

Rich Polk/Bravo via Getty; Jason Kempin/Getty; Jason Koerner/Getty

In a teaser for next week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, fans get their first look at Kyle Richards’ friendship with country singer Morgan Wade as Denise Richards makes her return and Kyle is question about her marriage to Mauricio Umansky.

“People are really confused by our friendship,” Kyle, 54, quips in a tattoo parlor before Morgan, 28, jokes the reality star “stalked me” before they met.

Related: Kyle Richards Tattoos 'K' Initial on Morgan Wade in 'RHOBH' Trailer

Familiar faces later join the scene as Denise and Annemarie Wiley show up for Kyle’s THC dinner at her Encino home. While Crystal Kung Minkoff questions her ability to get along with a “nosy” Annemarie, Erika Girardi grows skeptical of Denise’s tolerance for their cannabis-infused dinner.

“Are you down to have this dinner with the THC?” Erika, 52, asks and bursts into laughter at the Two and a Half Men star's incoherence.

John Tsiavis/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images (2) Erika Girardi and Denise Richards

Elsewhere in the teaser, Garcelle Beauvais addresses the elephant in the room and confronts Kyle about the rumors about her marital problems with Mauricio, 53.

“What’s with the new wedding band?” Garcelle confronts the Halloween actress. The camera shifts to a shot of Kyle playing with the ring on her finger and Sutton Stracke doubles down on the line of questioning, “You haven’t been wearing your wedding ring. Is something going on in your personal life?”

“With what though?” Annemarie interjects — to which Garcelle, 56, clarifies, “Her marriage.”

Related: Mauricio Umansky Tells Marriage Gossips to 'F--- Off' and Explains His 'In and Out' Approach to RHOBH (Exclusive)

The sensitive subject sends Kyle over the edge and begins to avidly defend her new lifestyle changes as the housewives express concern over her workout habits and decision to be sober.

Story continues

“I’m exercising and not drinking because guess what, even if I have two glasses of wine, the next day I feel down and depressed,” she says. “I can’t afford to be depressed right now.”

Jesse Grant/Getty Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky

Related: Mauricio Umansky Refuses to Watch RHOBH Episodes Covering His Impending Separation: 'It Will Create More Noise'

Kyle and Mauricio have been married since January 1996. The pair, who first met at a nightclub in 1994, share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23 and Portia, 15, as well as Kyle's oldest daughter Farrah Brittany (née Aldjufrie), 34, from her first marriage to ex Guraish Aldjufrie.

A source close to the estranged couple told PEOPLE in July that the pair "have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family." At the time, Kyle and Mauricio denied rumors they were getting divorced but admitted to having a “rough year” in a joint statement posted to Instagram.

Related: Kyle Richards Shuts Down 'Idiots' Who Think She's Faking Marital Issues: 'I'm Not Looking to Be More Relevant'

On Wednesday’s episode of the Bravo show, Sutton voiced her concerns about Kyle’s changes in diet and exercise, noting that her friend had gotten “very thin” and spent their girls trip to Las Vegas working out for three hours and abstaining from alcohol.

“I haven’t seen her wedding band. I don’t know, I don’t know what it is,” she shrugged while talking with a friend.

In a confessional, the 52-year-old Sutton boutique owner added, “Kyle is acting in a way that I've never seen. Now. We have a rumor in the tabloids about Mo cheating. So I just feel like when there's all of these numbers it adds up to something ... something’s wrong.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.