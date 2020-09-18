'RHOBH' star Teddi Mellencamp gets blasted for alleged 'nightmare' weight loss program: 'They teach you how to starve yourself'

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp is facing a wave of backlash online surrounding her weight loss program, All In by Teddi.
Recently, influencer Emily Gellis Lande — the same woman who led an Instagram campaign against Tanya Zuckerbrot and her F-Factor diet — took to her Instagram story to shed light on the alleged complaints people had about Mellencamp’s program.
When the vigilante started to get DMs from some of Mellencamp’s clients, she started to share them on her Instagram story. These accounts described Mellencamp’s program as “mentally debilitating” and “depressing.”
“I’ve never been more depressed than when I did the two weeks All In,” one anonymous person said. “I didn’t see friends or family with worry that I would eat something I wasn’t allowed to. I would tell my coaches how hungry I was and they would tell me to drink [smoothies], move and to have more lemon water … [Worst] decision of my life.”
“I’d burn 500 calories in my hour of cardio and [my coach] would say things like: ‘Great job but maybe tomorrow you can push harder or go further,'” another user recalled. “It was mentally debilitating but I always figured it was my fault.”
According to several anonymous accounts sent to Gellis Lande, the program allegedly requires participants to send photos of their weight, each meal and proof of a 60-minute cardio workout every day. Also, alcohol is allegedly strictly forbidden on the program — and if you drink it, one client claimed that “you are immediately dropped from the program with no refund.”
Accusations against Mellencamp and her All In program first came to light back in 2019 when Thought Catalog unearthed a Reddit post from a client who claimed that she was forced to eat just 450 calories a day while doing the program. (The U.S. Department of Health recommends that adult females eat anywhere from 1,600 to 2,000 calories a day.)
“I did Teddi’s All In program … It was the most horrible thing I’ve ever done,” the post read. “I was maybe consuming like 500 calories a day and that is generous, it was probably more like 450 … They don’t teach you how to live a healthier lifestyle, they teach you how to starve yourself.”
The anonymous client also claimed that they were forced to sign an NDA, which prevented them from revealing the specific details of their meal plan. That didn’t stop them, though, from saying that the program was “horrible.”
In response to the recent backlash, Mellencamp posted a video on her Instagram on Sept. 16 defending her company.
“For one, I wanted to say I love All In. I’m so incredibly proud of the over 15,000 lives we have helped change,” she said. “I am so proud of all of our clients, I love all of our coaches, I love that I can wake up every single day and feel good about what I do. I live and breathe it.”
In the video, Mellencamp noted that she and her team make clients well aware of what they are getting into before they put a deposit down, though she never denied any of the allegations that have been made against her and her weight loss program.
“I feel 100 percent confident in the fact that we let you know before signing up exactly what the program entails and if it’s something that you wanna do and you want us to hold you accountable to your goals, we are there to do that for you,” she said. “If it’s not something you wanna sign up for, you don’t.”
It’s suspect. https://t.co/3qEWIKlWHh— Camille Meyer (@TheRealCamilleG) September 15, 2020
Though Mellencamp was quick to defend her company, one of her fellow “RHOBH” stars expressed skepticism online: Camille Grammer-Meyer. On Sept. 15, the reality star noted that the company’s alleged 500-calorie restriction was “suspect.”
So what is the program that Mellencamp is so quick to defend? All In by Teddi is a three-part weight loss program that involves a two-week jumpstart program ($599), a monthly program ($399) and the weight and workout plan for “more flexibility” ($165). During the program, you work directly with All In accountability coaches, who, according to the All In website, “do not carry any fitness, medical or health certifications.” The coaches simply complete the accountability program and voila: They’re apparently certified to dole out nutrition and exercise advice. Interesting.
If you or someone you know is battling an eating disorder, contact the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) at 1-800-931-2237 or visit NationalEatingDisorders.org.
