'RHOBH' star Teddi Mellencamp gets blasted for alleged 'nightmare' weight loss program: 'They teach you how to starve yourself'

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp is facing a wave of backlash online surrounding her weight loss program, All In by Teddi.

Recently, influencer Emily Gellis Lande — the same woman who led an Instagram campaign against Tanya Zuckerbrot and her F-Factor diet — took to her Instagram story to shed light on the alleged complaints people had about Mellencamp’s program.

When the vigilante started to get DMs from some of Mellencamp’s clients, she started to share them on her Instagram story. These accounts described Mellencamp’s program as “mentally debilitating” and “depressing.”

“I’ve never been more depressed than when I did the two weeks All In,” one anonymous person said. “I didn’t see friends or family with worry that I would eat something I wasn’t allowed to. I would tell my coaches how hungry I was and they would tell me to drink [smoothies], move and to have more lemon water … [Worst] decision of my life.”

“I’d burn 500 calories in my hour of cardio and [my coach] would say things like: ‘Great job but maybe tomorrow you can push harder or go further,'” another user recalled. “It was mentally debilitating but I always figured it was my fault.”

According to several anonymous accounts sent to Gellis Lande, the program allegedly requires participants to send photos of their weight, each meal and proof of a 60-minute cardio workout every day. Also, alcohol is allegedly strictly forbidden on the program — and if you drink it, one client claimed that “you are immediately dropped from the program with no refund.”

