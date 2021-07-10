RHOBH Star Erika Girardi Celebrates Milestone Birthday With Adorable Baby Photo: 'Welp, I'm 50!'

Erika Jayne Celebrates Milestone 50th Birthday by Sharing Adorable Baby Photo on Instagram

Erika Jayne/Instagram

Erika Girardi is celebrating the big 5-0!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, who performs under her stage name Erika Jayne, honored her milestone birthday Saturday with an adorable baby photo on Instagram.

"Welp, Im 50! 🤷🏼‍♀️🙈😱😹😹," Girardi quipped in her caption.

Celebrities from all walks of life flooded Girardi's comments section with thoughtful birthday wishes.

"Happy Birthday!🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉," said Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey, while Girardi's RHOBH co-star Kyle Richards added, "Happy 50th Erika!!!!!!!"

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY YOUNG GORGEOUS GODDESS ICON! ❤️," wrote Sarah Hudson.

Outgoing The View host Meghan McCain also chimed in with, "Happy birthday Chica!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Girardi joined the RHOBH cast in 2015 ahead of the show's sixth season. She has also dabbled in performing arts, including a recent Broadway appearance in Chicago.

In November, Girardi filed for divorce from estranged husband Tom Girardi after 21 years of marriage. In a recent episode of RHOBH, Girardi told co-star Sutton Stracke that she does not feel supported by her husband, whom she said did not attend any of her Broadway performances.

"Your wife that you have supported and funded becomes a lead on Broadway, and you don't come to the show? And then I had to go out there and defend it," the housewife said in a confessional. "Now you tell me if I feel loved."

The estranged couple, who wed in 1999, has faced their fair share of legal controversies in wake of the divorce filing.

Erika Jayne, Tom Girardi

Steve Eichner/AP Erika Girardi and Tom Girardi

One month after Erika filed for divorce, the couple was sued for allegedly using their breakup to embezzle money, including settlement funds for the families of victims on Lion Air Flight 610 that crashed in October 2018 that departed from Jakarta, Indonesia.

Tom was then diagnosed with dementia and late-onset Alzheimer's disease after undergoing a mental assessment on Feb. 26 as part of his younger brother Robert Girardi's petition to become his permanent conservator. A judge made the conservatorship permanent in June, though Tom said he wholeheartedly disagreed with the decision.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.