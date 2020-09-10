RHOBH Star Dorit Kemsley Lists Encino Mansion for $9.5 Million

Tyler Hogan

Dorit Kemsley and husband Paul “PK” Kemsley are putting their Encino, California, mansion back on the market just one year after purchasing the extravagant home.

According to Variety, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars have listed the 901-square-foot property for almost $9.5 million, a surge in pricing from the $6.5 million the couple paid in August 2019.

The spacious home has six bedrooms, seven full and three half bathrooms, and includes lavish amenities like a swimming pool and spa, home theater room, and a sports court.

The resort-style home has something for everyone, which was perfect for the couple's two children, son Jagger, 6, and daughter Phoenix, 4.

The mansion features an open-plan kitchen complete with white cabinets, two large islands, and brass-adorned light fixtures hanging from the ceiling.

The home has several living room spaces, with pocket doors leading to outdoor areas.

The mansion boasts an open-tread staircase, floor-to-ceiling glass sliding doors, and a double-height foyer, giving the home an expansive, wide-open feel.

The upstairs has a second family room and multiple guest and family bedrooms.

The children's room is complete with built-in bunk beds and extra seating space to hang out and play.

