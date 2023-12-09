“RHOBH” Star Crystal Kung Minkoff's Husband Wants to Frame Her Infamous Leather Pants

“They are so special that my husband will not let me wear them,” the TV personality shared on 'The Viall Files' podcast

Stefanie Keenan/Getty for Gold House Crystal Kung Minkoff and Rob Minkoff on May 21 in Los Angeles.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Crystal Kung Minkoff and her husband, Rob Minkoff, recognize the hilarity in the reality star's first altercation on the series.

Kung Minkoff, 40, recently shared on The Viall Files podcast that her husband appreciates one iconic item from her wardrobe — “her ugly leather pants.”

The Bravo star shared how The Lion King co-director, 61, “doesn’t let” her wear the pants ever since they made their debut on the series in the eighth episode of season 11, “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly Leather Pants.”

“They are so special that my husband will not let me wear them,” the TV personality said. “He checks in with me every few months, [asking], ‘Do you know where they are?’”

“He loves these pants,” Kung Minkoff said, adding that she hasn’t worn the pants since filming the episode.

“You know how people put their wedding dresses [in a frame]? He wants to do that with these pants,” Kung Minkoff said. “He just thinks they are so iconic in a way that's like unnatural.”

The reality star confirmed that the pants are “very safe.” She joked how they’re “almost like jewelry” and confirmed “they’re hidden somewhere.” When host Nick Viall asked if they were hidden in a vault, she jokingly confirmed that they were.

bravo Crystal Minkoff in her infamous leather pants in 2021

The “iconic” pants are from a notable argument with Kung Minkoff’s costar, Sutton Stracke.

During the dispute, Stracke, 52, made a dig at Kung Minkoff’s clothing choice after Kung Minkoff claimed her costar was jealous of her.

Stracke quickly retorted, “Jealous of what?! Your ugly leather pants?!”

Related: 'RHOBH' 's Sutton Stracke Addresses Her Feud with Crystal Kung Minkoff: 'A Huge Regret'

The argument between Stracke and Kung Minkoff began over a heated conversation about confronting racial stereotypes. It escalated further when Kung Minkoff felt "violated" because Stracke entered her room as she was naked. The other women said they thought their new costar was using a “harsh” term and asked her to apologize to Stracke.

Story continues

Kung Minkoff stood her ground, and the two’s relationship frayed for a bit longer. This then led to their argument during “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly Leather Pants” episode.

Sutton Stracke/ instagram Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff

Offscreen, Stracke apologized to Kung Minkoff for interrupting her as she recounted her experiences with racial stereotyping. Stracke also promised to "do better and be better."

Since then, the two women have become close friends. Kung Minkoff told PEOPLE that Stracke is one of her costars in the Bravo franchise that she feels the closest to.

Kung Minkoff joined the series in season 11, the year after Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais debuted on the show.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.