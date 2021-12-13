RHOBH Production Shuts Down as Erika Girardi and Garcelle Beauvais Test Positive for COVID

Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais

Production on Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has paused due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

PEOPLE has learned that Garcelle Beauvais and Erika Girardi recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

"The girls who are sick are trying to take care of themselves. The other cast members are nervous now that they might have it. Production is taking every precaution to keep people safe," a source tells PEOPLE.

Beauvais, who is also a co-host of The Real, shared the news of her COVID diagnosis in a video on Instagram Monday.

"I found out that I tested positive for COVID. I feel okay, I'm sure I will continue to feel okay. My boys are being tested, so far they've tested negative. We're going to continue testing them," she said, referencing her 14-year-old twin sons Jax and Jaid.

The actress, 55, said she "may show up" virtually over Zoom for her Real appearances. "A Monday morning update for you all. Thankful to be vaccinated and to not be showing symptoms. Please comment below with alllll the TV & movie recommendations for the next 10 days. I love you all!!" Beauvais wrote in her Instagram caption.

Reps for Bravo and Girardi did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Recently, the two ladies made an appearance at the 2021 People's Choice Awards along with their RHOBH costars Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, Kyle Richards and Crystal Kung Minkoff. (The Bravo series was nominated for The Reality Show of 2021, but lost to Keeping Up With the Kardashians. )

Kemsley and Richards, as well as recurring Housewife Kathy Hilton, were previously diagnosed with COVID last fall. At the time, production on the 11th season was halted.

Filming on Season 12 had already been filming with the continuation of Girardi's divorce from ex Tom Girardi in November 2020 playing out in real-time. The aftermath of the Bravo star being accused of conspiring with him is ongoing as well as the allegations of her using her "notoriety" to hide assets as a bankruptcy trustee continues to investigate his law firm.

In addition, Kemsley was the victim of an invasion and robbery at her Encino Hills, California, home on Oct. 27. Costars Beauvais, Richards, Rinna and Girardi were spotted supporting Kemsley days after the incident.

Then, on Nov. 23, Kemsley's husband, Paul "PK" Kemsley, was arrested for a DUI.

Also that month, Rinna announced the death of her mother Lois, less than a week after sharing the news that the 93-year-old was "transitioning" after having a stroke.

