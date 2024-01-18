“RHOBH”: Kyle Gives Mauricio a 'Taste of His Own Medicine' as He's Accused of Making 'Excuses' for Not Being Present

On Wednesday's 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills', Kyle Richards was stressed out by the "whispering" about her marriage to Mauricio Umansky, saying she feels like people are "analyzing every move"

Jon Kopaloff/Getty; Jesse Grant/Getty Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky

Kyle Richards is returning the favor to her husband Mauricio Umansky.

On Wednesday's episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the Bravo mainstay, 55, gave fans a deeper glimpse into her marriage. While rehashing the events at Kyle's celebration of life for her late best friend Lorene Shea, Sutton Stracke confronted her about Mauricio's absence.

Though Kyle explained the Agency founder couldn't make the event because he was away on business, Sutton told cameras she didn't buy his "excuse" and made a subtle dig at Mauricio's expense.

"I'm not accepting the excuse that Mo is giving," she explained. "Unless you are in the hospital or dead in a ditch, you show up for your wife and your wife's dead best friend's family."

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty; Rich Polk/Bravo via Getty Kyle Richards with Mauricio Umansky (left) and Sutton Stracke

Despite his absence at Lorene's celebration of life, Mauricio accompanied his wife to Dorit Kemsley's "Homeless Not Toothless" charity gala. On the drive, Mauricio asked if his wife to fill him in on the things he missed while traveling. Though she understood why he couldn't make it, Kyle admitted that the gesture would have gone a long way.

"Would it have meant something to me if, all of the sudden, he showed up at the event for Lorene?" she said rhetorically in a confessional. "Of course it would have, you know, he was close to her also."

Kyle Richards Umansky/Instagram Kyle Richards and Lorene Shea

Elsewhere in their conversation, Mauricio asked Kyle about her upcoming travel plans, which led her to drop a bomb about her girls' trip to Spain. The real estate mogul did a double take and looked shocked when she broke the news.

She confessed to cameras, "It's a little taste of his own medicine to be honest, because there are many times where all of a sudden he's like 'Oh, I'm off to Portugal, forgot to tell you! I'm leaving for Chicago.'"

"I don't really get a heads up," she added. "So... oops!"

Jesse Grant/Getty Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umasnky at the Homeless Not Toothless event

As the couple headed down the red carpet and posed for pictures, Kyle revealed she felt always felt a bit uneasy about going to "one of these events."

"There's a lot of whispering and watching Mauricio and me," she said in a confessional. "Which feels really strange. They're analyzing every move or hand gesture."

The pair eventually found their seats next to Sutton. As Mauricio greeted his wife's longtime friend, he poked fun at the drama she's been involved in with newcomer Annemarie Wiley.

"Really?" Sutton asked in a confessional. "Alright, Mauricio. You can come to the 'Homeless Not Toothless' event but you can't come to the celebration of life event for your wife? That's messed up."

Kyle and Mauricio have faced their fair share of challenges in their marriage. In July 2022, PEOPLE confirmed that the couple had separated after 27 years together. Just a few hours later, the duo broke their silence and acknowledged they had faced the "most challenging" year in their marriage.

"In regards to the news that came out about us today... Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue," Richards shared on her Instagram. "However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously."

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky

Despite their troubles, Mauricio has insisted that he and Kyle were working on their marriage and had no plans to divorce. “We’ve been married for 27 years. We’re having a bit of a rough patch," he told PEOPLE in October 2023, adding that “sometimes life throws you different things” and “you’ve gotta work through it.”

Until then, the Agency founder explained his decision to opt out of watching this season of RHOBH to avoid seeing the “dramatization” of his marriage.

“I know that they're dramatizing everything,” he said on the The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Show podcast the following month. “There’s a bunch of stuff that I don't really want to see because it will just create more noise for me and more opinions.”

“People that watch that show are all opinionated and they just don't realize it. There are two humans on the other side of your opinion. That's really, really difficult,” he said.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.



