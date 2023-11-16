“RHOBH”: Kyle Fears Her Growing Divide with Mauricio as Dorit Thinks Her Friend Is Seeking 'Control' in Extremes

While discussing monogamy and cheating on Wednesday's 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills', Dorit Kemsley told Kyle Richards and the other women that she'd go "Lorena Bobbitt" if her husband strayed

Paul Archuleta/Getty; Jesse Grant/Getty Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley

Dorit Kemsley is worried about how Kyle Richards' marital troubles have triggered her noticeable lifestyle changes.

On Wednesday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the fashion designer, 47, expressed concern for her friend and her exercise habits and newfound sobriety.

“You think that like this whole not drinking and distancing yourself for a minute was to try to protect yourself, get control, because obviously you've had the trauma of falling out with your sister [Kathy Hilton],” she told Kyle over lunch during the cast’s trip to Las Vegas. “It’s traumatic.”

“Maybe,” said Kyle, 54, acknowledging that Dorit’s statement could hold some truth. “I mean, I'm not a psychologist, but I don't know.”

David Crotty/getty Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley

When the mom of two claimed Kyle didn’t have to “justify” her new lifestyle, the Halloween actress noted that Dorit wasn’t the only one commenting.

“I think Kyle's choice to not drink allowed her to have more control over everything,” Dorit told cameras before confessing to Kyle that her questions about her sobriety may have selfish motives. “When I tease and say, ‘Oh, Kyle, come on!’ It’s because we have seven years of history. And when we go on trips like this, you know, you and I kind of let loose and we'll do silly things and have fun, and I missed that.”



Jesse Grant/Getty Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky

The actress admitted that her sobriety has affected her marriage with her husband Maurcio Umansky, whose job requires him to be social and attend parties and events. She also noted how his lack of support during her fallout with Kathy, 64, had driven them apart.

When Dorit asked if she ever worried about the future of her marriage, Kyle admitted they’ve been “growing in different directions.”

“I think with the way my relationship is right now,” she continued in a confessional. “I'm not happy. I'm sort of now working on myself inside and I feel like he's very focused on his work. I don't want to wake up, you know, a few years down the road and be like, ‘Who are you?’”

Kyle has been open about her strict health regimen and celebrated one year of sobriety in July. In a candid Instagram post at the time, the reality star revealed she had “never felt better” after making the decision to give up alcohol.

“Today marks one year alcohol free for me 😊,” she wrote alongside a selfie. “A number of things made me come to the conclusion that I didn’t want to drink. First and foremost, I didn’t feel it had a place where I personally wanted to be."

Then noting that she made the decision to quit alcohol as “I knew it was no longer serving me physically, mentally or spiritually," Kyle said the process “was much easier than I thought it would be."

Kyle Richards Umansky/Instagram Kyle Richards shows off her abs

Since giving followers a glimpse into her impressive fitness progress, Kyle has faced a host of questions as to whether her weight loss is natural or from Ozempic, a prescription diabetes drug popular in Hollywood circles for its off-label use for weight loss.



In a recent conversation with PEOPLE during BravoCon 2023, Kyle explained that she’s exercised since she was 15 after she was “accused of using Ozempic.” She shared that she gained weight after her breast reduction surgery, but swung herself back into exercise after seeing an unflattering photo online.

“I cut out all carbs, sugar, alcohol and I really was restricting,” she said. “I mean, crazy. And I started seeing results right away. And I hadn't even heard of Ozempic at this point.”

Elsewhere in the episode, the housewives headed to dinner where Garcelle Beauvais introduced a fun question card game to the ladies. When Crystal Minkoff asked if they believed “monogamy is natural for humans,” Kyle noted how many individuals “suppress” their desires to be with other people.

“It’s difficult for some people to be monogamous,” she acknowledged as Garcelle asked the “married ladies” if they would forgive their spouses if they admitted to “infidelity one time.”



JB Lacroix/WireImage Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky with their family

Kyle confessed she didn’t know if she would proceed if Mauricio admitted to cheating.

“We have dealt with so many rumors for so many years,” she told cameras, noting the speculations that have plagued their relationships. “Who cheated? Someone cheated. Do I look like the type of person that would be like, ‘Ah, just don’t let me find out about it?’ No, I’m not.”

Though Kyle was skeptical about how she would react, Dorit claimed she would go “Lorena Bobbitt” on her husband Paul "PK" Kemsley if she ever caught him being unfaithful, referencing a woman who became notorious for cutting off her husband’s penis.

Kyle and Mauricio, 53, have been married since January 1996. The pair, who first met at a nightclub in 1994, share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23 and Portia, 15, as well as Kyle's oldest daughter Farrah Brittany (née Aldjufrie), 34, from her first marriage to ex Guraish Aldjufrie.

A source close to the estranged couple told PEOPLE in July that the pair "have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family." At the time, Kyle and Mauricio denied rumors they were getting divorced but admitted to having a “rough year” in a joint statement posted to Instagram.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.



