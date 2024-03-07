“RHOBH”: Kyle Doesn't Owe Anyone an 'Explanation' About What's Going on in Her 'Bedroom': 'What Makes You So Entitled?'

When Kyle was accused of not sharing her personal life on camera, she pulled receipts from her 13-year run on the show and fired, "My family has fallen apart — don't talk to me about not sharing what's going on in my life"

Paul Archuleta/Getty Kyle Richards

Kyle Richards won't answer to anyone who believes they're "entitled" to know the ins and outs of her personal life.

On Wednesday's second part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 reunion, Kyle went head-to-head with Sutton Stracke for grilling her on camera about her marriage to Mauricio Umansky, despite their years-long friendship.

She looked back on a cannabis-infused dinner she held earlier this season and accused Sutton of getting personal during her line of questioning. Instead of asking if she needed a "friend," Kyle, 55, claimed that the southern belle approached the subject matter with a vendetta.

At the weed dinner, Kyle came under fire for the issues in her marriage. While hosting the event in her home, Sutton, 52, confronted Kyle about everything, from the drastic changes to her exercise habits and her newfound sobriety to the missing wedding ring on her finger.

Faye Sadou/MediaPunch /IPX Sutton Stracke and Kyle Richards

“You haven’t been wearing your wedding ring. Is something going on in your personal life?” Sutton grilled, to which Kyle exploded, “I’m exercising and not drinking because guess what? Even if I have two glasses of wine, the next day I feel down and depressed. I can’t afford to be depressed right now.”

When the other Housewives confronted her for being secretive about her marital issues at the reunion, Kyle defended herself and her right to keep something private.

"Oh, I'm so sorry ... you didn't think it was enough information," she replied in a sarcastic tone. "It just had started. I was just figuring it out myself, and what makes you so entitled to think that you are owed an explanation about everything that's going on in my bedroom?"

Michael Kovac/Getty Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky

After Sutton accused Kyle of not pulling her weight and sharing her life with the other Housewives on camera, the Halloween actress set the record straight and pulled receipts from her 13-year run on RHOBH.



"I have been on this show for 13 years. I've watched my two-year-old's birthday party to that child now going to be applying to colleges next year," she said. "My children learning how to drive a car, going to college, coming home from college, getting engaged, rumors about my marriage. I've had two siblings on this show, my family has fallen apart — don't talk to me about not sharing what's going on in my life."

Kyle Richards/Instagram Kyle Richards an Mauricio Umansky with their daughters

In July 2023, a source close to Kyle and Mauricio told PEOPLE that the pair "have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family."

At the time, the estranged couple denied rumors they were getting divorced but admitted to having a “rough year” in a joint statement posted to Instagram.



Kyle and Mauricio have been married since January 1996. The pair, who first met at a nightclub in 1994, share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23 and Portia, 15, as well as Kyle's oldest daughter Farrah Brittany (née Aldjufrie), 34, from her first marriage to ex Guraish Aldjufrie.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.



