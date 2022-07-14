RHOBH : Erika Girardi Blames Her Shocking Outburst at Garcelle's Son on Too Many 'Sneaky' Margaritas

Erika Girardi is owning up to the choices she made at Garcelle Beauvais' birthday party that ultimately got her into some trouble.

The "XXPEN$IVE" singer previously drunkenly cursed at Garcelle's 14-year-old son Jax while at the event. Before that, Erika hit on The Real alum's eldest son Oliver, who is married and has four children.

Last week's episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills saw Erika, 51, briefly acknowledge her faults with Garcelle's son, but the two castmates have a deeper discussion on the matter — and their costars bare witness to it all.

As Garcelle, 55, asked to have a conversation about the issue in front of the group, the actress said she can "understand" why it happened.

"I understand we were all having a good time at my birthday party. I understand that your liquor level was beyond," she said to Erika. "Under no circumstances, though, can you disrespect not only a kid, but my kid."

Erika, in turn, admitted to her wrongdoings and promptly apologized to her castmate. "I agree and take full responsibility. And you know what? I was s— talking and treating the kids like they were adults. And I was wrong. So, I fully apologize," she said.

"I also want to say this: it didn't come from a bad place. It wasn't vicious," she continued. "It was just wrong."

Diving deeper into the reason for Erika's behavior, Garcelle brought up how her costar had recently been mixing her medication with alcohol. Garcelle suggested that there's "gotta be a balance of the meds and the cocktails."

In defense of her actions, Erika explained how she's on a "new medication" and she's still adjusting to it.

"Here's the thing: I've had a change in medication, so it makes me tired and then it makes me spike and stuff like that. And it's new, so, that's what you're seeing," she said. "But at your party, I had a few too many sneaky margaritas."

Erika then went on to praise Garcelle as a single mother: "Before I insulted your children, I actually paid them a huge compliment."

"Your younger boys, your twins, were so well-spoken and were not acting like teenagers that wanted to be on their phone and not talking to other guests," she added. "They were actually talking [with others]. And I thought to myself, that's a real testament to Garcelle for pulling them together and saying, 'Look, you can't be over here and sulking on the sofa.'"

While everything appeared to end on a good note between the two, Garcelle discussed Erika's recent behavior further with Kyle Richards and newcomer Sheree Zampino. Garcelle and Kyle, 53, butted heads over this matter earlier in the episode, when the author said Erika needs to find "balance" with drinking while on her medication.

Garcelle said Erika's "drinking is becoming a lot," leading her to question whether it could "lead to an alcoholism" problem. But Kyle said she thought that was "a very dramatic statement" about their friend's current state.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.