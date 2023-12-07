RHOBH: Dorit's Husband PK Shuts Down Pleas to Keep Children Homeschooled, Says Her 'Fear' is 'Not Rational'

The couple is parents to son Jagger, 9, and daughter Phoenix, 7

JC Olivera/Getty Dorit and Paul "PK" Kemsley

Dorit Kemsley and her husband Paul "PK" Kemsley aren't seeing eye-to-eye when it comes to their kids' education.

On this week's episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the couple discuss whether their kids should return to public school after being homeschooled for the past few years. The couple shares son Jagger, 9, and daughter Phoenix, 7. PK is also dad to three kids from a previous relationship.

"You know, I wanted to talk to you about homeschooling. I know how you feel about it," Dorit says as the couple sits across from one another.

"Baby, you know my view on this. I brought up three kids before I met you," PK says. "School and mixing with kids and being part of that home environment is enormously important for their growth."

"And then with you, you're keeping them in homeschooling till they're 18," he continues.

Dorit says that she doesn't want them to be homeschooled until 18, but would like to keep them home until they turn 14, which PK vehemently says no to.

In a confessional, Dorit explains that they initially homeschooled their kids as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"During the pandemic, we decided to homeschool our kids," she says. "I've created a classroom. The teachers come to the house. The kids are thriving. They love their teachers. They really do well with the one on one."

The scene switches back to Dorit and PK's conversation, with the mom of two noting that she's the one who's with them every night. "When I have expressed that I think it would be good for them to transition back into public school, you have to hear what they say," she tells her husband.

"I understand that and it's really lovely, but it's also not really a consideration for whether or not they stay in homeschool or not," PK says. "There's an old saying that school days are the best days of your life. And I don't want those kids not to experience going to school. Do you understand? So we have to talk about that."

Dorit then explains in a confessional that PK isn't always home and around the kids, which can be frustrating when he makes unilateral decisions about what's best for them.

"When PK travels, I feel like a single mom," she says. "He's not involved with the kids. He doesn't know their needs. He doesn't deal with the teachers, and then just wants to swoop in and tell me what's best for the kids."

"What about another year?" Dorit goes on to ask PK.

"No. Dorit, I understand you have been through a really traumatic thing, and also you have a lot of fear in you that isn't rational," PK tells his wife. "And if I think you're going down the wrong avenue, I'm going to tell you."

"I've heard you say to Jagger, if you go to college, Mommy's going to live on the campus, and you're not getting married. I've heard you say all these things."

Though Dorit denies saying she didn't want her son to get married, PK asserts that that detail isn't his point.

"Point is, a lot of this is coming from your need and desire for those kids to be with you and close to you at all times, right? And you have to at least own that element of this conversation."

In her confessional, Dorit explains that she feels like her husband isn't understanding how serious her feelings are after the couple experienced a home invasion in 2021 while Dorit and her two kids were sleeping.

"Here we are, almost a year and a half post-home invasion, and he's still not getting the gravity of the situation and what had happened," she explains. "I lived a moment where my kids' lives were over. I saw it in my head. That does something to a person, and yet he can't understand."

Turning to her husband, Dorit says, "If there was the slightest element of it that I thought was not good for them, I would change it. What is right for them and what is best for them is always at the forefront of my mind, always."

