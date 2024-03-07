“RHOBH”: Dorit Reveals Her Marriage Troubles with PK Got 'Progressively Worse' Before He Quit Drinking

"PK was drinking a lot and he's a drinker," Dorit explained. "I just think that its very difficult to have clear-headed conversations when he's drinking so much"

JC Olivera/Getty Paul "PK" Kemsley and Dorit Kemsley

Dorit Kemsley says that her marriage to Paul "PK" Kemsley drastically changed when he gave up one of his vices for the sake of their future.

In part two of the season 13 reunion of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Wednesday, the mom of two got candid about the marital struggles she's endured over the last two years and how the couple were able to turn things around.

Earlier this season on the Bravo show, Dorit, 47, and PK, 56, showed fans how they had been negatively affected by the businessman's constant traveling and the RHOBH mainstay's PTSD from her 2021 home invasion.



"After we wrapped [filming], things got progressively worse," Dorit confessed. "And him and I were at probably an all-time bad."

Greg Doherty/Getty Paul "PK" Kemsley and Dorit Kemsley

She revealed that PK once briefly stayed in a hotel, but denied the couple had ever lived "separate lives."

Despite "struggling" but "working through things," Dorit shared that she and PK are now doing "better than ever" after he gave up alcohol to preserve their relationship.

"PK was drinking a lot and he's a drinker. I just think that its very difficult to have clear-headed conversations when he's drinking so much, so he gave up drinking," she smiled, adding that at the time of filming PK had been sober for "49 days."

"That was a very pivotal moment, so things are — knock on wood — as good as they can possibly be," she gushed.



Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Paul "PK" Kemsley and Dorit Kemsley

In October 2023, Dorit and PK denied they had separated amid rumors that they were living in two different residences in a statement shared with PEOPLE. Though they've "had some challenging years," the duo shared that their marriage of eight years remained intact.

"We remain committed to working through these issues as a united couple for our family," they said. "We have not separated nor are we planning to do so. Rather, we are focused on healing, making changes and doing the things that many couples have to do at some point in their marriage."

The pair went on to ask for support from viewers. "We would be grateful for everyone’s understanding," their statement read. "We are doing what we can to focus on the best interests of our family, as opposed to spending our time contending with rumors and hearsay that are not true."

Season 13 of RHOBH explored those concerns, including disagreements over how to raise their two children — son Jagger, 9, and daughter Phoenix, 7 — and their sessions with a couple’s therapist about Dorit’s PTSD.

In the season finale, Dorit wondered whether PK could change, and if he couldn’t, what that would mean for the future of their relationship. She candidly admitted that her “main takeaway” from the past year “is PK and I have a lot of work to do.”

“No matter how hard I try, it feels like he's never gonna take me seriously and be as present as I need him to be when I need him,” she said, later adding, "Maybe he'll never change but, do I have to accept that he won't? Can I? I don't know."



The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

