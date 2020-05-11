RHOA's Shereé Whitfield Explains Her Mom's Disappearance Last Month: 'She Needed Some Time'

Shereé Whitfield is opening up about the scare she experienced last month when her mom Thelma Ferguson disappeared without notice.

During a visit to Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alumna, 50, gave fans an update on Ferguson, explaining that her 72-year-old mother is "doing absolutely amazing."

"She’s healthy, she’s happy, and she’s just doing good," Whitfield said.

Ferguson went missing on March 23, after she was seen leaving her home in Springs, Georgia, to go to the bank. Her disappearance was reported to the Sandy Springs Police Department and later made headlines when Whitfield posted a plea for mother's safe return on social media. Eventually, Ferguson turned up "safe & healthy" 18 days later, on April 10.

Whitfield told Cohen that her mom was originally staying with her at her "Chateau Shereé" in the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, but then she left.

"I don’t know, I think we were all getting on each other’s nerves at some point," said Whitfield, adding that her three adult children — Tierra, 34, Kairo, 24, and Kaleigh, 21 — were all at staying at home with her too.

"I think she kind of needed some time," Whitfield added of her mother. "And that’s who she is. She’s unapologetic about it. She don’t feels like she owes anyone [an explanation]."

Previously, Whitney had said on Instagram that her mother "often takes personal vacations without letting the family know and we respect that side of her."

And while reality star understands that Ferguson needs time, she said on WWHL that her mother never communicated that with Whitfield or the rest of the family.

"We did not know that," Whitfield said. "She took time and didn’t let us know."

"That was the longest we had gone without hearing from her," Whitfield added."And then we had this pandemic going on. So it was just a little scary for all of us."

Ferguson and Whitfield are close; the reality star’s mom often appeared on RHOA, including a season 10 episode in which they celebrated her 70th birthday with a huge, all-cast disco party.

“My mom is my hero; she always worked so hard to provide for me and our family,” Whitfield said at the time in her BravoTV.com blog. “It felt good to be able to do this for her and make this milestone birthday so special for her. She had a smile on her face the entire night!”

Prior to her WWHL appearance on Sunday, Whitfield shared a photo fo the two on Instagram.

"Screaming Happy Mother's Day to this Queen!!!" Whitfield wrote. "I also want to wish ALL of the amazing moms around the world a very Happy Mother's Day! Sending u Love, Light and Happiness! 😘 #happymothersday."

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sundays-Fridays (11 p.m. ET) on Bravo.