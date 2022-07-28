RHOA 's Shereé Whitfield Is 'Truly Smitten' with Her New Beau: 'She Wants a Partner,' Says Source

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19117 -- Pictured: Sheree Whitfield -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images) ; Martell Holt attends the 2019 Bounce Trumpet Awards on January 19, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Moses Robinson/Getty Images for Bounce Trumpet Awards )

Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty; Moses Robinson/Getty Sheree Whitfield and Martell Holt

Shereé Whitfield's new relationship with Martell Holt is heating up.

A source close to the couple tells PEOPLE "the pair are truly smitten by each other." In fact, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has already made "several trips to Huntsville" to be alongside her new man.

"No word yet on either party appearing on their respective reality shows, but they're clearly both comfortable in front of the cameras," the source says.

"Shereé is a strong, independent woman but at the end of the day, she wants a partner to go on this adventure of life with. He just has to be a real man," the insider adds. "Martell is certainly more reliable and steady than any of the guys she's dated recently."

The source additionally notes that it's "still new but there's a lot of prospect there."

Reps for the stars did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 26: Shereé Whitfield attends Le'Archive Retrospective By Marlo Hampton at the Biltmore Hotel on October 26, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Prince Williams/Wireimage Shereé Whitfield

TMZ was the first to report the news of Whitfield and Holt's relationship on Tuesday, indicating that Whitfield, 52, and Holt, 40, had been dating "for a little over two months." They have not yet made their romance Instagram official.

Before connecting with the Love & Marriage Huntsville star, Whitfield was linked to Tyrone Gilliams.

The Bravolebity was also previously married to now-retired NFL player Bob Whitfield. The former couple, who shares children Kairo and Kaleigh, divorced in 2007 after seven years of marriage. (The reality star also has a daughter, Tierra, from a past relationship.)

Whitfield opened up about her dating life earlier this month on Watch What Happens Live. At the time, she confirmed she is currently "satisfied" with her sex life.

Further teasing the current state of her love life, she added: "I am actually really enjoying getting to know someone in particular."