RHOA 's Kenya Moore Says Her Divorce Still Isn't Finalized 1 Year Later: 'Get Me Free!'

Kenya Moore is ready to put her divorce proceedings with husband Marc Daly in the past.

Speaking with Andy Cohen on Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, the 54-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed she's still in the process of divorcing Daly.

Moore opened up to Cohen, 53, after he asked her about the status of her divorce and acknowledged, "I asked you this every year, I feel like — I hate to say."

"I feel like it's been going on for years too," Moore said. "I want it to be over. The hold-up is on the other side."

Moore and Daly first wed in June 2017. Less than a year later, in September 2019, they split for the first time. Though they seemed to briefly rekindle their romance in February 2020, Daly confirmed in January 2021 that the couple had split once again.

That May, Moore filed for divorce from Daly, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE at the time. Court documents obtained by Radar Online stated that Moore and Daly had been living in a "bonafide state of separation" since September 2019.

When Cohen shared he was "sorry to hear" that Moore was still tied up with the divorce, the reality star was quick to agree.

"I'm sorry to hear that too. Get me free! Get me free!" Moore jokingly responded.

In addition to ending her marriage, Moore is also seeking full physical and legal custody of her and Daly's 3-year-old daughter, Brooklyn Doris.

The pair welcomed their only child in 2018. Moore previously told PEOPLE she and Daly chose the name Brooklyn "because that's where we met and fell in love." Moore also revealed that they chose Doris as a middle name after Moore's grandmother.

Although Daly ceded physical custody to Moore, he filed his own court documents in June 2021 seeking joint legal custody of Brooklyn.

Sunday's episode wasn't the first time that Moore has addressed her divorce on WWHL.

Back in March 2021, Moore spoke about her divorce on the show, telling Cohen at the time that she and Daly "still have love" for each other amid the split.

"Emotions are really high, Andy, and I've never been through a divorce," Moore said. "I've never had a separation. I've never had a child with anyone, so all of these things are new for me."

However, no matter how hard it was for the on-again, off-again pair, Moore said she had to prioritize the wellbeing of her and Daly's daughter.

"I had to do what was best for Brooklyn for right now, because I am her primary custodial parent," Moore shared.