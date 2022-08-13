‘RHOA’: Kandi Burruss On Why She Dreads Reunions & Why ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Is Not For Her

Armando Tinoco
·2 min read

Kandi Burruss keeps booked and busy and ahead of filming The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 reunion, she revealed in an interview she was dreading it. The Bravo star also shared why she wouldn’t want to appear on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip and what she’s up to next.

Andy Cohen recently posted on Instagram all the note cards he used during the RHOA reunion filming and it seemed like they covered a lot of topics. However, for Burruss, coming back with her co-stars to relive problems from the past is a process she doesn’t enjoy.

“I never look forward to hashing it out with any of them, to be clear, I always hate reunions,” she said during an interview with Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap before the reunion was filmed. “For years, it makes my stomach turn whenever I go into a reunion because I hate arguing with people and I always know that it’s going to be just complete back and forth.”

Burruss explained that this year she hadn’t realized “there [were] a lot of people that were just coming for [her] neck” and only gained knowledge of it while watching the season play out on TV.

“They had a lot of things to say that I didn’t know that was happening when I was standing around,” she added. “They weren’t really saying some of those things, so obviously, that’s got to be addressed.”

Stars of The Real Housewives franchise have been coming together to shoot the Ultimate Girls Trip series for Peacock, but Burruss said she was not interested in partaking in that.

“I don’t really think that’s for me and it’s not that I think is anything wrong with it, I just feel like the people who I would have probably seen myself being on [RHUGT] with, have already done it,” she explained.

Burruss was referring to her RHOA co-stars Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore who appeared on the first season of the spinoff.

The singer also mentioned she is working on a new reality show with Bravo with her group Xscape and SWV, but as of now doesn’t know what the title of the series will be. Burruss is also excited about The Piano Lesson premiering on Broadway soon which stars Samuel L. Jackson.

Watch Kandi Burruss’ complete interview below.

