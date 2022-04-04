RHOA 's Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker Celebrate 8th Wedding Anniversary: 'That Forever Kind of Love'

Joelle Goldstein
·3 min read
Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker
Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker

Paras Griffin/Getty Images Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker are marking eight years of marriage!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta couple celebrated their wedding anniversary on Monday by expressing their adoration for one another in sweet posts on their respective Instagrams.

In Burruss' post, she shared a video montage featuring photos of her and Tucker together, set to her song "Forever Love" featuring Q. Parker. The images were captured throughout the years and included the couple smiling with their marriage license as well as together at a NASDAQ event and on the red carpet.

"We've got that forever kind of love! Happy Anniversary my love!!! @todd167," Burruss, 45, captioned the clip. "You were the perfect man for me. I'm a better me with you! 😘❤️ 8 years down & a lifetime to go!"

Tucker, 48, opted to post a photo slideshow of the couple and echoed his wife's sentiments about their everlasting romance.

"8 years of blessings! God is so amazing, he makes no mistakes. We have a forever kinda of love!" he wrote in the caption. "I look forward to our future and a life time [sic] of love. Happy anniversary to my amazing wife @kandi I Love you!"

RELATED: Kandi Burruss Celebrates 5-Year Wedding Anniversary to Todd Tucker with Epic Thailand Getaway

Burruss and Tucker, a producer, met while filming the fourth season of Real Housewives in 2011 and announced their engagement in January 2013. They tied the knot the following year in April.

Since then, the pair have welcomed two children: son Ace, now 6, and daughter Blaze, now 2. (They also have two children from previous relationships: Burruss' daughter Riley, 19, and Tucker's daughter Kaela, 25.)

In addition to RHOA, the two have worked on several projects, including a trucking company and a soul food restaurant chain that Tucker has spearheaded called The Old Lady Gang (OLG). Burruss also dove into a handful of entertainment projects — from her own talk show, Kandi Koated Nights, to an appearance on Celebrity Big Brother and a reunion tour with her band, Xscape — and expanded her resumé with scripted acting roles, including her season 3 appearance on The Chi.

In January, it was announced that Burruss and Tucker would star in another Bravo series, Kandi & The Gang, which will follow their family and the staff at OLG restaurant. The show premiered in early March.

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker
Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker

Leon Bennett/FilmMagic Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker

Along with their work-filled journey, the couple hasn't shied away from raving about each other.

On Instagram in March, Tucker said of his wife: "People ask me why I don't partner with other people. Because I already have the best partner in the world! We will take over! I won't be lonely at the top because we will be at the top together. Believe me it's not easy! But when your focused there's nothing you can't do with a great partner and GOD! GodizGreat!"

Burruss responded to the post, telling Tucker, "I love you soooooo much babe! You are the best teammate in the world!"

Around that time, Burruss shared her own loving post for her husband, writing beside a video of them preparing to do an interview, "'I'm a movement by myself, but IM A FORCE when we're together!' In my @neyo voice… I love you @todd167! You make my heart smile."

Later that month, Burruss shared another post, featuring a photo of her and Tucker. "With you by my side I can do anything! 😍❤️," she captioned the image.

