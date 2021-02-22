RHOA 's Drew Sidora Says She Was 'Nervous' Watching Bachelorette Episode with Her Husband

According to Drew Sidora, her husband "felt some type of way" about the most recent episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

On Sunday night's episode, Housewife Kandi Burruss threw Cynthia Bailey a surprise dungeon-style bachelorette party on day three of the cast trip to Isle of Palms, South Carolina. The wild evening took an X-rated turn when Burruss surprised the women with exotic dancer Bolo the Entertainer to put on a private show for them.

During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen after RHOA aired, the reality star, 35, revealed that she watched the shocking episode with hubby Ralph Pittman.

"I know what happened and I know what I saw happen, but I didn't know what you all were going to see," Sidora said. "I was sitting here, heart beating fast, and after each commercial break I was like, 'Ok, I live to see another day.'"

The Housewives eventually asked producers to turn off the cameras "so we can actually have fun," which they agreed to. The women's microphones were removed and the cast moved or covered the interior cameras.

However, an outside camera captured glimpses of some NSFW action, including Bolo partying with the women. "I found myself face down on a coffee table," Sidora recalled to cameras in one of her confessionals. "And I felt very free."

Looking back on her candor about that night, Sidora told Andy Cohen, 52, that her husband was not upset hearing about her wild night, but that they did have a conversation following the episode.

"Once we talked through it and I had to remind him that I didn't know what he did in Tampa, that's when it got real. He has to be able to take what he dishes. So that was a real moment," she said, referring to when Pittman jetted off to Florida for three days after one of their arguments last year without telling her he was leaving at the time.

"But sitting there watching it with him, I was definitely nervous, because he was looking," Sidora added. "He was waiting for me to show my ass."

Luckily, Sidora managed to avoid some of the more scandalous drama from that night. The morning after, Kenya Moore was convinced that she heard Bolo giving some intimate, private attention to at least one other Housewife after hearing "moans and groans" coming from one of the downstairs bedrooms.

"That private dance lasted for a good 45 minutes," Moore claimed, referencing the noises. In a confessional, she alleged, "When I tell you it was a certified freak-hoe show, I heard someone saying, 'F--- me harder. F--- this p---- harder.'"

She later claimed she recognized Porsha Williams' voice and that she thought she also "heard multiple women's voices."

"I know Porsha's voice, so I knew it was her," Moore alleged to the cameras. "But, honestly, I could not figure out who that other woman was." (In a confessional, a producer was heard saying, "Bring in Ms. Williams," before a second producer said, "She says she's not doing it." When the first producer pressed, "Is she really not showing up?" the second producer replied, "Porsha says she pleads the fifth.")

The episode closed out with a cliff-hanging "to be continued," assuring fans that the drama would continue next week.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.