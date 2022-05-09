RHOA : Drew Sidora Left in Tears After Tensions Rise Between Her and Husband Ralph Over Marriage Woes

Christina Dugan Ramirez
·5 min read
Drew Sidora
Drew Sidora

SplashNews.com Ralph Pittman and Drew Sidora

Drew Sidora is continuing to navigate the ups and downs of her marriage.

On Sunday's episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the Step Up actress, 37, got emotional with husband Ralph Pittman after a romantic date night gone wrong.

During last week's episode, Drew found a suspicious text message on Ralph's phone, in which she claimed he had gotten "close" with his assistant (The situation led her to "pack up the kids" and go to Chicago).

"I fired her," said Ralph, referring to his assistant. "So you all don't talk anymore?" asked Drew.

"I never said we don't talk anymore, I said we're not doing business," he clarified. "I said I was no longer going to work with her. If you want me to never talk to her again, you say it out of your mouth."

RELATED: RHOA: Drew Sidora Questions If Her Son, 9, Feels Same Love Her Husband Ralph Shows His Biological Kids

"I will never do that," said Drew. "I want you to respect the relationship in order for you to make the decision because then down the road if you feel like it wasn't the right decision, you're blaming me and now you're resenting me for it."

"There's a lot of things I've resented you for though," said Ralph.

drew-sidora.jpg
drew-sidora.jpg

Ralph Pittman/Vimeo

Last week, Drew opened up about the couple's marriage troubles.

"Finding out my husband was getting close with his assistant was really hard for me," she said during last week's episode. "I packed up my kids and we went to Chicago. I literally ran away from home."

Drew is mom to son Josiah, 10, from a previous relationship, and shares son Machai David, 6, and daughter Aniya, 4, with Ralph.

Later on Sunday, Ralph set up a special date night in hopes to show Drew that he's putting forth an effort.

"Sometimes I can be an asshole, but the thing about is, I love you," Ralph told Drew. "I want to be the best husband, the best provider."

"This is what I live for," she said. "Because you do go out of your way to make me feel like the most important thing in the world. I just want to make sure that we don't have these really, really high highs and we go through those lows and we deal with those problems on a deeper levels so that we can be healthy for each other."

Real Housewives of Atlanta
Real Housewives of Atlanta

Bravo Media Drew Sidora

At that point, the mood changed immediately.

"I feel like for me I would stop vocalizing how I felt for the sake of keeping peace, because I was scared to say how I felt because I was afraid of that wrath," she told Ralph. "Even now, I feel myself even walking on eggshells because I don't want to ruin the night."

"I would prefer to use this night to enjoy each other's company and we can save everything else for marriage counseling," he said.

But tensions continued to rise after Ralph suggested: "I'm going to schedule a session for you to go and speak with Dr. Kin on how to speak to men appropriately to get whatever you're trying to do across effectively."

After bickering back and forth, Drew got emotional and walked away from the dinner in tears.

RELATED: RHOA: Drew Sidora Reveals She Left Home After Discovering Husband Ralph Got 'Close' with His Assistant

"I don't know why communication is so hard and why it triggers Ralph," she told cameras. "But this is what we go through and I'm tired."

"Tonight was not the night to try and fix anything," Ralph told Drew after she returned to the table.

"Let's just have a conversation," she said. "That's all I'm asking for."

"Sometimes I probably do too much," said Ralph. "I probably should not do this. Doing stuff for you is not the move. I regret doing this."

Last week, Drew told cameras that she was determined to make things "better" between her and Ralph.

"Ralph and I have been through a lot," Drew told cameras. "We're still trying to work through Tampa. And there's new problems. But as long as he continues to show up in marriage counseling and want to make it better, I'm willing to stay committed."

RELATED VIDEO: Kandi Burruss Says Season 14 of RHOA 'Brings So Many Answers' to Years Long Questions

Last season, the pair had their first session with their new couple's counselor, Love McPherson, which came after Ralph told Drew on the Dec. 20 episode that he was "definitely down with counseling."

"Ralph and I have tried couple's counseling a time or two or three or a dozen, I've lost track. But after our huge blowup on our anniversary, which was probably the biggest argument we've ever had in our marriage, we know we have serious problems that we really need to commit to working out and fixing — quickly," she said to cameras at the time, noting that their six-year anniversary dinner two weeks prior ended with Drew in tears.

Since the current season of RHOA premiered, Drew has been open about the state of her marriage, previously admitting: "We've got to get our act together for the sake of our kids and for our marriage if we want this thing to last."

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

