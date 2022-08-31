RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. That's why when we briefly looked at RHI Magnesita's (LON:RHIM) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for RHI Magnesita, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = €298m ÷ (€4.1b - €1.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, RHI Magnesita has an ROCE of 10%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Basic Materials industry average of 11%.

In the above chart we have measured RHI Magnesita's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for RHI Magnesita.

The Trend Of ROCE

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 10% and the business has deployed 139% more capital into its operations. 10% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that RHI Magnesita has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, RHI Magnesita has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. Yet over the last three years the stock has declined 53%, so the decline might provide an opening. For that reason, savvy investors might want to look further into this company in case it's a prime investment.

RHI Magnesita does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those can't be ignored...

