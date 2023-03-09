Rheinmetall receives order to co-produce three-cylinder engines

Headquarters of German defense and automotive group Rheinmetall AG in Duesseldorf

(Reuters) - Rheinmetall is to partner with a company from Uzbekistan to co-manufacture three-cylinder engine blocks, the German arms maker said on Thursday.

The production of the first 100,000 units of the three-cylinder engines, to be delivered to an original equipment manufacturer from the United States, would take place in Germany, then be shipped in Uzbekistan, the company said.

"Once the phase of providing initial support is complete, serial production of the engine blocks will start in Uzbekistan" it added.

The order is worth a figure in the lower two-digit million euros, Rheinmetall said.

(Reporting by Tristan Chabba in Gdansk, Editing by Rachel More)

