Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani Wedding: The Bride And Groom Keep It As Simple As It Gets, Spotted Leaving The Venue (Watch Video)
Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani wedding is perhaps over. The couple kept it so simple that Rhea hasn't even worn a traditional bridal outfit for the ceremony. They were seen leaving the wedding venue together in a car. Rhea is in red attire while Karan is wearing a sherwani.
