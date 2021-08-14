Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani Wedding: The Bride And Groom Keep It As Simple As It Gets, Spotted Leaving The Venue (Watch Video)

Team Latestly

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani wedding is perhaps over. The couple kept it so simple that Rhea hasn't even worn a traditional bridal outfit for the ceremony. They were seen leaving the wedding venue together in a car. Rhea is in red attire while Karan is wearing a sherwani.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Also Read | Rhea Kapoor's Bikini Picture On Instagram Is Getting A Lot Of Love On Social Media

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories