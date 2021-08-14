Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani Wedding: Anil Kapoor Opts For A Blue Kurta And White Dhoti As The Father Of The Bride; Distributes Sweets To Media (Watch Video)
Here comes the father of the bride Anil Kapoor, perhaps looking even better than the groom, no offense Karan Bhoolani. Kapoor's daughter Rhea Kapoor is getting married to Boolani today and here's the bride's father distributing sweets to the media.
