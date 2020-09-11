Rhea Chakraborty's Ancestral Village in Purulia Believes Daughter of This Family Can't be Guilty

Rhea Chakraborty, who is under probe since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Tuesday. The after effects of her arrest is also being felt in her native village Tunturi in Purulia's Baghmundi. The Chakraborty family reportedly has roots in Purulia with an ancestral home at Bagmundi in the district. People in the village believe that Rhea is not to be blamed and that the truth about Sushant's case will soon be unearthed.

Her grandfather Sirish Chakraborty had earned the sobriquet of 'Diwan Sahib' in the village. Rhea last went to Baghmundi with her parents 22 years ago when she was only 6 years old. Their ancestral home in Baghmundi is not in a good condition now. But the Chakraborty family still celebrates Durga Puja in the house. People can't exactly remember when Rhea's father Indrajit Chakraborty last went to Baghmundi. Some people assume it has been almost 15 years since Indrajit Chakraborty visited the village. This year Chakraborty family's Durga Puja will clock 323 years. A temple is also situated inside the house.

Rhea's great-grandfather Ramamay Chakraborty aka Santu Babu was then the Diwan of the Manki dynasty of the Suisa region. Former MP Veer Singh Mahato says, "Riya's ancestral house is still called Diwan Ghar. The family owned 12 mauzas. Ramamay Chakraborty was a great man. He donated 27 bighas of land for Tunturi High School. Financial assistance was also given in the construction of the school building. He also donated land for Tunturi Primary Health Center. Every people of this family are living in different places of the country. Almost everyone came to this village for family Durga Puja. I heard Rhea also came once. The daughter of this family is accused in the death case of actor Sushant. I can't believe this."

Though the Sushant Singh Rajput case may become an electoral issue in Bihar, Rhea's Bengali identity has not caused any flutter in Bengal so far. Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is the first political leader from the state to focus on her identity as a "Bengali Brahmin" while condemning her arrest.

In his tweets, Adhir Chowdhury said Rhea's father "is also entitled to demand justice for his kids". Trial by media was an ominous portent for the judicial system, he wrote, adding that justice for all was a basic tenet of the constitution.

"Rhea Chakraborty has been indicted not for abetment of suicide nor murder nor any economic offences, she has been arrested under NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act), ludicrous. To please the political masters central agencies have played their roles, after churning the sea they have discovered drugs instead of nectar. Still they are groping in the dark to identify who is the murderer," Adhir Chowdhury said. According to him, the BJP are turning Sushant Singh Rajput into a Bihari actor to score political points ahead of the Bihar election.