Rhea Chakraborty Reacts to Rumours of Participating in 'Bigg Boss 15'

Ahead of the premiere of Bigg Boss 15 on Saturday (2 October), there were a number of speculations about actor Rhea Chakraborty being a part of the reality show hosted by Salman Khan. However, Rhea took to Instagram to rubbish the rumours.

“I believe there are rumours about me being a part of the TV show Bigg Boss, this is just to clarify that there is no truth to these rumours. I am not a part of Bigg Boss", Rhea's statement read.

Apart from Rhea, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 winner Arjun Bijlani had also refuted similar rumours. Arjun told Times Now, "I am not doing Bigg Boss this year. It was offered to me and I would have definitely done it, but the dates clashed with a web series that I am a part of. Also, Bigg Boss is a mentally challenging show, and people say anything to each other. I am not too sure how well I can handle the show".

