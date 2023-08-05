RH PetroGas Limited's (SGX:T13) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

Most readers would already be aware that RH PetroGas' (SGX:T13) stock increased significantly by 9.6% over the past month. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on RH PetroGas' ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for RH PetroGas is:

53% = US$25m ÷ US$47m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every SGD1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated SGD0.53 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of RH PetroGas' Earnings Growth And 53% ROE

To begin with, RH PetroGas has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 22% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Under the circumstances, RH PetroGas' considerable five year net income growth of 40% was to be expected.

We then performed a comparison between RH PetroGas' net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 40% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if RH PetroGas is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is RH PetroGas Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

RH PetroGas doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, meaning that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with RH PetroGas' performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

