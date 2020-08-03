RGC Resources, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Earnings

RGC Resources Inc.
ROANOKE, Va., Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:  RGCO) announced consolidated Company earnings of $1,206,578 or $0.15 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.  This compares to consolidated earnings of $1,138,555 or $0.14 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.  CEO Paul Nester stated, “We experienced earnings growth driven primarily by improved utility margins, net of prior year rate case estimates, and the investment in the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP).”

Earnings for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020 were $11,349,435 or $1.40 per diluted share outstanding compared to $8,927,266 or $1.11 per diluted share for the twelve months ended June 30, 2019.  Nester attributed the significant increase in trailing twelve-month net income to improved utility margins associated with infrastructure replacement programs, implementation of the new non-gas rates, and the investment in the MVP.

RGC Resources, Inc. provides energy and related products and services to customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, LLC.

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 is not indicative of the results to be expected for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2020 as quarterly earnings are affected by the highly seasonal nature of the business and weather conditions generally result in greater earnings during the winter months.  Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic creates significant economic uncertainty for the remainder of fiscal 2020.

From time to time, the Company may publish forward-looking statements relating to such matters as anticipated financial performance, business prospects, technological developments, new products, research and development activities and similar matters.  The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements.  In order to comply with the terms of the safe harbor, the Company notes that a variety of factors could cause the Company’s actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements.

Past performance is not necessarily a predictor of future results.

Summary financial statements for the third quarter and twelve months are as follows:

RGC Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating revenues

$

11,071,918

 

$

11,682,950

 

 

$

63,146,971

 

$

68,145,798

Operating expenses

 

9,736,255

 

 

10,045,893

 

 

 

49,239,011

 

 

56,326,695

Operating income

 

1,335,663

 

 

1,637,057

 

 

 

13,907,960

 

 

11,819,103

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate

 

1,205,574

 

 

777,193

 

 

 

4,470,184

 

 

2,391,549

Other income (expense), net

 

52,556

 

 

(5,967

)

 

 

638,345

 

 

393,190

Interest expense

 

986,203

 

 

925,698

 

 

 

4,093,103

 

 

3,267,271

Income before income taxes

 

1,607,590

 

 

1,482,585

 

 

 

14,923,386

 

 

11,336,571

Income tax expense

 

401,012

 

 

344,030

 

 

 

3,573,951

 

 

2,409,305

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

1,206,578

 

$

1,138,555

 

 

$

11,349,435

 

$

8,927,266

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings per share of common stock:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.15

 

$

0.14

 

 

$

1.40

 

$

1.11

Diluted

$

0.15

 

$

0.14

 

 

$

1.40

 

$

1.11

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash dividends per common share

$

0.175

 

$

0.165

 

 

$

0.690

 

$

0.650

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

8,143,887

 

 

8,051,944

 

 

 

8,104,298

 

 

8,019,728

Diluted

 

8,159,324

 

 

8,088,270

 

 

 

8,129,737

 

 

8,063,073

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

June 30,

Assets

2020

 

2019

Current assets

$

12,545,512

 

 

$

13,256,420

 

Total utility plant, net

 

194,049,965

 

 

 

177,816,330

 

Other assets

 

66,745,281

 

 

 

53,350,288

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Assets

$

273,340,758

 

 

$

244,423,038

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

$

15,070,172

 

 

$

23,546,484

 

Long-term debt, net

 

116,346,967

 

 

 

90,470,806

 

Deferred credits and other liabilities

 

51,672,467

 

 

 

45,668,813

 

Total Liabilities

 

183,089,606

 

 

 

159,686,103

 

Stockholders' Equity

 

90,251,152

 

 

 

84,736,935

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

273,340,758

 

 

$

244,423,038

 

 

 

 

 

 


Contact:

   

Randall P. Burton, II
Vice President and CFO

Telephone:

 

540-777-3997

 

 

 


