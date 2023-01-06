RFU wants women on shortlist to coach England men's team

Gavin Mairs
·3 min read
Amy Turner encouraging her Harlequins women's team - RFU wants female candidate for England men's head coach in next decade - Andrew Matthews/PA
The Rugby Football Union hopes that a woman could be in contention to become head coach of the England men’s team within the next decade.

Telegraph Sport understands that a number of female coaches have been included in the governing body's "Project Everest" England head coach succession plan to ensure that in the future gender is not a determining factor but that “the best person” is appointed.

At least four female coaches have been included on the programme, which culminated in the appointment of Steve Borthwick as Eddie Jones’ successor.

Nigel Redman, the former England and British and Irish Lions second row who heads up the programme as the RFU’s team performance director, said it was his aspiration for a woman to be a contender for the top job with the England men’s team “within five to 10 years.”

Redman said that the programme, which has been tailored to identify future head coaches and provide leadership support services, has combined the development of male and female coaches into one pathway.

While the England women’s side has previously been coached by men, the Premier 15s competition now features a number of female head coaches.

Jo Yapp is in charge of Worcester Warriors women, has coached England Under-20s women and is one of the favourites to be the next Red Roses head coach. Susie Appleby is in charge at Exeter, guiding them to the Premier 15s final in only their second season, while Amy Turner has taken charge of Harlequins this season.

Giselle Mather, who was the first woman to earn a Level Four coaching badge and has previously worked with the London Irish men’s academy, is now Ealing Trailfinders director of women’s rugby and the club will join the Premier 15s next season.

Past and present Red Roses captains Katy Daley-McLean and Sarah Hunter are also making their first strides into coaching.

'I would love to see a woman coach England men'

Redman is determined that gender will no longer be relevant when more female coaches emerge in both professional club men’s rugby and the national side.

“I would love to see a woman one day coach the England men’s team,” Redman told Telegraph Sport. “That was one of my aspirations that from a career perspective there is one [coaching] path.

“From an aspirational perspective, wouldn’t it be great if there was a woman coaching the men’s team and a greater balance of female coaches?

“It is something that British Swimming [where Redman previously worked as head of team performance team development] has done really well. At [the Olympic Games in] Rio, three of the eight coaches were women.

“I was recently asked by a [RFU] board member how many years it might take, and I said: ‘wouldn’t it be great if it was between five and 10.’ Somebody said it may take longer but I said ‘whatever, we keep striving'.

“It is about understanding everyone’s strengths and weaknesses, and not saying ‘this is one model and you have to fit into it.’

"The role is going to change as well and that is why we are going to continue gathering evidence on it and the content we deliver on it will change over time.

“We'll look at the people we're dealing with, look at the game, and we'll keep supporting people.”

