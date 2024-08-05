Twickenham renamed as ‘Allianz Stadium’

Twickenham will be renamed Allianz Stadium - Getty Images/Craig Mercer

The Rugby Football Union has announced that Twickenham will now be named ‘Allianz Stadium’ from September this year, following a major deal with the insurance giant.

RFU CEO, Bill Sweeney, said: “We’re really pleased to be expanding our partnership with Allianz, enabling further investment into the community and professional game. This is an opportunity to celebrate our stadium’s proud legacy while developing it for the future. This partnership will support us in moving the game in a direction which serves all rugby, from minis to the elites, from club coaches to our national coaches and everything in between.”

More to follow...