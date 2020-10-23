RFU to investigate after Barbarians players breach coronavirus protocols

By Duncan Bech, PA England Rugby Correspondent

The Rugby Football Union has launched an investigation into the breach of coronavirus protocols by a group of Barbarians players that has placed Sunday’s match against England in doubt.

A group of around 12 players – known to include Chris Robshaw, Richard Wigglesworth and Sean Maitland – left the team hotel in central London on Wednesday night to have dinner.

It it is understood that the RFU has already begun looking into the breach with a view to summoning anyone at fault before an independent disciplinary panel under the catch-all charge of bringing the game into disrepute.

A deadline of 3pm has been set for the Barbarians to scramble together a matchday 23, and in their desperation the invitational club have recruited two players from the second tier of Welsh rugby.

Cardiff RFC have confirmed that full-back Ioan Davies and centre Max Llewellyn, Wales Under-20 internationals who have only a handful of appearances for the Blues between them, have been drafted into the squad for Twickenham.

England’s team announcement for a match that is to act as a warm-up for next weekend’s critical Six Nations clash with Italy has been postponed until Friday afternoon – if the Barbarians succeed in finding enough players.