RFP awarded to Shift Architecture for MAP59 project

NORTH PERTH – At its July 24 meeting, a request for proposal (RFP) was tendered for the Listowel Memorial Arena Park ‘59 (MAP59) project for consulting services for the park’s developments. Jeff Newell, manager of facilities, presented the report for council’s consideration.

The municipality issued RFPs from qualified professional consultants for park development services. These include the design, detailed drawings and contract administration for the park located on Maitland Avenue in Listowel. The RFP closed at the end of June, with the municipality receiving six submissions from all over southwestern Ontario.

Evaluations were conducted separately by three different municipal staff from the facilities and programs departments. They then scored each proposal based on proof of ability (with three references required), proponent capability and methodology, project budget and proposal pricing. Following this evaluation process, it was unanimously determined that Shift Landscape Architecture’s submission was the top proposal, with a score of 71.72 out of 100. The company was previously contracted to complete the initial concept drawings for the MAP 59 project, and had bid in hopes of securing the consulting services for the park’s upcoming development.

The municipality allocated $100,000 in the 2023 capital budget for this project, with Shift Landscape Architecture from Guelph’s bid coming in at $105,790 excluding HST.

This resulted in a $5,790 – or a 5.79 per cent – budget deficit.

“The initial budget for the $1,400,000 project included $100,000 for the consulting portion of the work. This overage can be absorbed by the overall project budget,” explained Newell in his report to council.

North Perth council awarded the RFP for the MAP59 development consulting services to Shift Landscape Architecture for a total of $105,790.

