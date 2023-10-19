RFK Jr. Is Going to be a Huge Problem for Trump, New Poll Shows
President Joe Biden would get a big boost in a three-way race alongside Donald Trump and Robert Kennedy Jr., a new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll shows. Among respondents, Biden wins 44% compared to Trump’s 33% and Kennedy’s 16%. Just 3% were undecided. When comparing the two major party candidates in a direct race, Biden’s lead narrows from a 7-point advantage to a 3-point advantage among registered voters nationally, with Biden scoring 49% to Trump’s 46% and 5% undecided. “Kennedy’s presence erodes Trump’s lead among independents and cuts into his support among Republicans,” MaristPoll said in its results. “Trump’s loss among his base is double the loss Biden experiences among Democrats.”