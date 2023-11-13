RFK Jr. Goes Barefoot Down Plane Aisle on First-Class Flight: Report

Mark Makela/Reuters

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. took being footloose and fancy-free to another level earlier this month when he allegedly hoofed it down a plane aisle without any shoes or socks. A photograph of the political scion, who is running in the 2024 election as an independent, strolling through the aircraft bare-toed was published Sunday by TMZ, which reported the snap was captured aboard a Nov. 2 flight from Portland to Dallas. The tabloid attributed the photograph to Justin Haskins, a conservative analyst for the Heartland Institute, a public policy think tank known for its climate change denialism. Haskins described the moment on an episode of the institute’s podcast last week. “The floor is covered with food, and, like, disgusting food! He’s walking to the restroom with no shoes and no socks on…” Haskins said. “And I’m thinking this guy is a presidential candidate! He doesn’t wear shoes and socks [on] a plane, in First Class? What is this?”

