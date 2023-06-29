RFG Holdings Limited's (JSE:RFG) Stock On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Momentum?

RFG Holdings (JSE:RFG) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 21% over the last three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. In this article, we decided to focus on RFG Holdings' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for RFG Holdings is:

13% = R421m ÷ R3.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every ZAR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn ZAR0.13 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

RFG Holdings' Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

On the face of it, RFG Holdings' ROE is not much to talk about. Yet, a closer study shows that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 12%. Having said that, RFG Holdings has shown a modest net income growth of 18% over the past five years. Considering the moderately low ROE, it is quite possible that there might be some other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that RFG Holdings' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 4.4% in the same period, which is great to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Has the market priced in the future outlook for RFG? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is RFG Holdings Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

RFG Holdings has a three-year median payout ratio of 32%, which implies that it retains the remaining 68% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Moreover, RFG Holdings is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of eight years of paying a dividend. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 33%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that RFG Holdings' future ROE will be 13% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like RFG Holdings has some positive aspects to its business. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

