RFG Holdings (JSE:RFG) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

RFG Holdings Limited's (JSE:RFG) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to ZAR0.62 on 22nd of January. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 5.0%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

RFG Holdings' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. However, RFG Holdings' earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 21.7% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 29% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

RFG Holdings' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

RFG Holdings has been paying dividends for a while, but the track record isn't stellar. Due to this, we are a little bit cautious about the dividend consistency over a full economic cycle. The annual payment during the last 8 years was ZAR0.248 in 2015, and the most recent fiscal year payment was ZAR0.62. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 12% a year over that time. RFG Holdings has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. It's encouraging to see that RFG Holdings has been growing its earnings per share at 25% a year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

RFG Holdings Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for RFG Holdings that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

