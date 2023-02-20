RF Over Fiber Market to Grasp Outstanding CAGR of 10.1% by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Key Drivers and Growth Prospectus

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global RF over fiber market is expected to reach the value of USD 1,034,315.78 thousand by 2029, at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period

BOSTON, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research completed a qualitative study titled “RF Over Fiber Market” with 100+ market data tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures spread across Pages and an easy-to-grasp full analysis. The top-notch RF Over Fiber market research report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth-inducing factors. While preparing this market analysis report, a few of the attributes that have been adopted include the highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, innovation, integrated approaches, and the most up-to-date technology. The report offers a wide-ranging statistical analysis of the market’s continuous developments, capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand, and import/export. The winning RF Over Fiber market report also assesses the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth-inducing factors.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global RF over fiber market is expected to reach the value of USD 1,034,315.78 thousand by 2029, at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. "Transceivers" accounts for the largest modules segment in the global RF over fiber market. The global RF over fiber market report also covers pricing analysis, patent analysis, and technological advancements in depth.

Radio over Fiber (RF over Fiber) is an analog transmission over fiber technology that uses a radio signal to amplitude modulate light and transport it over an optical fiber link to enable wireless access. Although radio transmission over fiber is utilized for various applications, including cable television (CATV) networks and satellite base stations, the term RoF is most commonly associated with wireless access. Wireless signals are transferred in optical form between a central station and a group of base stations in RoF systems before being broadcast. Each base station is configured to communicate with at least one user's mobile station within the base station's radio range.

The RF Over Fiber market is being driven by the rising adoption of IoT products. The upsurge in the adoption rate of underwater acoustic modems in naval defense is a major factor driving the market's growth. The changing insurer’s focus from product-based to consumer-centric strategies is driving up demand for RF Over Fiber equipment market. Other significant factors such as rising awareness amongst insurers towards digital channels, and technological advancement will cushion the growth rate of RF Over Fiber market. Furthermore, upsurge in the adoption rate of cloud-based digital solutions by the insurers to obtain the high scalability will accelerate the growth rate of RF Over Fiber market for the forecast period mentioned above.

Moreover, increasing awareness amongst insurers to access a broader segment of the market and emerging new markets will boost the beneficial opportunities for the RF Over Fiber market growth.

However, difficulties involved in the integration of insurance platforms with legacy systems will act as major retrain and further impede the market's growth. The dearth of skilled workforce will challenge the growth of the RF Over Fiber market.

List of the leading companies operating in the RF Over Fiber Market includes:

  • Broadcom

  • EMCORE Corporation

  • APIC Corporation

  • Optical Zonu Corp

  • Gooch & Housego PLC

  • ViaLite

  • Global Invacom

  • HUBER+SUHNER

  • Glenair

  • SEIKOH GIKEN CO., LTD.

  • II-VI Incorporated

  • DEV Systemtechnik GmbH

  • Octane Wireless

  • Syntonics LLC

  • Intelibs, Inc.

  • ETL Systems Ltd

  • Narda-MITEQ

  • Olabs Technology Company Limited

  • RFOptic Ltd.

  • Elkay

  • MicroComp Nordic AB

  • Microwave Photonic Systems, Inc

Recent Developments

  • In March 2022, Broadcom Inc. announced the demonstration of its 100G/lane optical PAM-4 DSP PHY with an integrated trans-impedance amplifier (TIA) and high-swing laser driver. It is built on a 112G PAM-4 DSP platform, which provides the highest level of CMOS integration and superior performance with lower power consumption. Thus, the company will be able to expand its product portfolio in the market

  • In November 2021, HUBER+SUHNER launched Rail Antenna, which can boost 4G and 5G connectivity. This new SENCITY Rail MIMO+ Rooftop antenna increases potential 4G and 5G data throughout trains using advanced dual-polarization antenna technology. With this, the company will be able to expand its product portfolio in the market

This RF Over Fiber Industry report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the RF Over Fiber market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global RF Over Fiber Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints, and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail below:

  • Rising demand for fiber optic cable for higher bandwidth

Fiber optic bandwidth is high as data transmission speed and distance covered data without attenuation are possible. Optical fiber can transmit data as pulses of light through different objects such as glass wire, allowing data to travel at the speed of light. Optical communication helps a beam of light to carry information from transmitter to receiver. Optical frequency is usually close to an infrared ray and about one thousand GHz. Fiber optics provide the network with the utmost quality data and little signal interference.

  • Efficient performance of fiber optic cable than copper cable

Copper cable bandwidth is restricted in terms of speed and frequencies. The range of frequencies over which data are transmitted is much wider in optical fiber. Fiber can carry far more information in minutes from one area to another while the copper cable transmits data slowly, using electrical signals than optical fiber, which carries data through light-based signals.

  • Increased adoption of mobile devices

The increasing disposable income of the consumers and the need for advanced electronic products are driving the consumer electronics market. Consumers are becoming techno-savvy and adopting new technologies at work, in daily routine, personal entertainment, and others. Smart devices are adopting a major market share due to improved control, features, and other functions.

  • Low power consumption benefit of RFoF

The energy required per bit of data conveyed can also determine a system's energy efficiency. The power consumption can be defined as the power consumption per user vs the average access rate (Watts/Mbps), and the power consumption of an access network infrastructure is created using network segmentation. Manufacturer data on equipment energy consumption for a variety of typical types of hardware is used to calculate the energy consumption of each portion of the system for a range of access rates. This perspective provides a better platform for predicting the rise in power consumption as the number of users and access rate per user grows fast.

  • Easy installation and maintenance of RFoF

Most RoF techniques eliminate the necessity for local oscillators and related equipment at the Remote Antenna Units (RAU). The complex and expensive equipment is maintained at the head end of RoF systems, making RAUs simpler. The high-frequency electro-optical modulators and electronics must be avoided at the CS (central station) due to their high cost and high power consumption. In addition, due to their high production and maintenance costs, sophisticated implementations of downlink transmission systems should also be avoided. The head end houses the modulation and switching equipment, which several RAUs share. As a result of this configuration, RAUs are smaller and lighter, lowering system installation and maintenance costs.

  • Technological limitation of RFoF

  • High initial cost of investment

RF Over Fiber Market Segmentation:

By Modules

  • Transceivers

  • Optical Amplifiers

  • Antennas

  • Optical Switches

  • Optical Cables

  • Others

By Frequency Band

  • L Band

  • S Band

  • Ka Band

  • C Band

  • K Band

  • X Band

  • Ku Band

By Vertical

  • Civil

  • Military

By Frequency Range

  • Less Than 30 GHz

  • 30 GHz to 40 GHz

  • 40 GHz to 50 GHz

  • More Than 50 GHz

By Organization Size

  • Large Scale Organization

  • Medium Scale Organization

  • Small Scale Organization

By Application

  • Telecommunications

  • Broadcast

  • Navigation

  • Radar

  • Broadband

RF Over Fiber Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the RF Over Fiber market report are South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Egypt, Israel, the Rest of Middle East and Africa, U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America. North America dominates globally due to rising demand for advanced technologies and software design and development.

North America dominates the RF Over Fiber market and will continue to flourish its trend of dominance during the forecast period due to the high concentration of large insurance companies in this region. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow during the forecast period of 2022-2029 due to the rise in the level of commercial investment by various industries.

The country section of the report also provides individual market-impacting factors and market regulation changes that impact the market's current and future trends. Data points like downstream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends, porter's five forces analysis, and case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, the impact of domestic tariffs, and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Table of Contents:

  1. Introduction

  2. Market Segmentation

  3. Executive Summary

  4. Premium Insights

  5. Global RF Over Fiber Market: Regulations

  6. Market Overview

  7. Global RF Over Fiber Market, By Modules

  8. Global RF Over Fiber Market, By Frequency Band

  9. Global RF Over Fiber Market, By Vertical

  10. Global RF Over Fiber Market, By Frequency Range

  11. Global RF Over Fiber Market, By Organization Size

  12. Global RF Over Fiber Market, By Application

  13. Global RF Over Fiber Market: Company Landscape

  14. SWOT Analyses

  15. Company Profile

  16. Questionnaires

  17. Related Reports

