Reyes has three hits, Castro HRs, Tigers beat Blue Jays 4-2

  • Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Bryan Garcia throws to a Toronto Blue Jays batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
    1/9

    Tigers Blue Jays Baseball

    Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Bryan Garcia throws to a Toronto Blue Jays batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Toronto Blue Jays' Matt Chapman hits a solo home run off Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Bryan Garcia during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
    2/9

    Tigers Blue Jays Baseball

    Toronto Blue Jays' Matt Chapman hits a solo home run off Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Bryan Garcia during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Raimel Tapia catches a fly ball hit by Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
    3/9

    Tigers Blue Jays Baseball

    Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Raimel Tapia catches a fly ball hit by Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah throws to first base to put out Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
    4/9

    Tigers Blue Jays Baseball

    Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah throws to first base to put out Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Toronto Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel Jr. scores against the Detroit Tigers on a single by Raimel Tapia during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
    5/9

    Tigers Blue Jays Baseball

    Toronto Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel Jr. scores against the Detroit Tigers on a single by Raimel Tapia during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Detroit Tigers' Javier Baez reacts after getting hit by a pitch from Toronto Blue Jays' Alek Manoah during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
    6/9

    Tigers Blue Jays Baseball

    Detroit Tigers' Javier Baez reacts after getting hit by a pitch from Toronto Blue Jays' Alek Manoah during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Toronto Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk watches against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
    7/9

    Tigers Blue Jays Baseball

    Toronto Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk watches against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Detroit Tigers left fielder Akil Baddoo catches a fly ball hit by Toronto Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
    8/9

    Tigers Blue Jays Baseball

    Detroit Tigers left fielder Akil Baddoo catches a fly ball hit by Toronto Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Toronto Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel Jr. scores on a single by Raimel Tapia, next to Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
    9/9

    Tigers Blue Jays Baseball

    Toronto Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel Jr. scores on a single by Raimel Tapia, next to Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Bryan Garcia throws to a Toronto Blue Jays batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Blue Jays' Matt Chapman hits a solo home run off Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Bryan Garcia during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Raimel Tapia catches a fly ball hit by Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah throws to first base to put out Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel Jr. scores against the Detroit Tigers on a single by Raimel Tapia during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
Detroit Tigers' Javier Baez reacts after getting hit by a pitch from Toronto Blue Jays' Alek Manoah during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk watches against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
Detroit Tigers left fielder Akil Baddoo catches a fly ball hit by Toronto Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel Jr. scores on a single by Raimel Tapia, next to Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
IAN HARRISON
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Detroit Tigers
    Detroit Tigers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Toronto Blue Jays
    Toronto Blue Jays
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Willi Castro
    Willi Castro
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Alek Manoah
    Alek Manoah
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Harold Castro
    Harold Castro
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Bo Bichette
    Bo Bichette
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Cavan Biggio
    Cavan Biggio
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Drew Hutchison
    Drew Hutchison
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Ross Stripling
    Ross Stripling
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tim Mayza
    Tim Mayza
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

TORONTO (AP) — Willi Castro homered for the second time in two games, Victor Reyes had three hits, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 Friday night.

Javier Báez reached base three times, Harold Castro hit a two-run single and Riley Greene scored twice for the Tigers, who came in having lost five of eight since the All-Star break.

The Blue Jays lost All-Star right-hander Alek Manoah in the sixth inning after he was hit on the right elbow by Jonathan Schoop’s comebacker. The team said X-rays revealed no fracture.

Matt Chapman homered for the third time in two games but Toronto managed only four hits against six Tigers pitchers.

Starting for the first time in his big league career, Tigers right-hander Bryan Garcia became the 15th different pitcher to start for Detroit this season. Garcia allowed two runs and three hits in 3 2/3 innings, leaving after Raimel Tapia’s RBI single in the fourth.

Will Vest (3-2) worked 1 1/3 innings, Jason Foley, Joe Jiménez and MIchael Fulmer each worked one inning, combining for seven strikeouts, and Gregory Soto finished for his 19th save in 22 chances.

Schoop’s one-hopper deflected off Manoah’s elbow to shortstop Santiago Espinal, who made the out at first as Manoah hopped off the back of the mound, grimacing in pain. Following a conversation with the trainer, a frustrated Manoah exited and was replaced by left-hander Tim Mayza.

Manoah (11-5) allowed four runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked one and struck out four.

Chapman gave Toronto the lead in the second with his 19th home run, but Greene and Reyes tied it with back-to-back doubles in the third.

Castro drove in a pair with a two-out single to right in the fifth, but Detroit left runners at the corners when second baseman Cavan Biggio made a diving play on Jeimer Candelario’s grounder.

Willi Castro made it 4-2 with a leadoff homer off Manoah in the sixth, his fourth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: SS Bo Bichette (left shoulder) was held out of the starting lineup but came on as a pinch hitter in the ninth, ending the game with a fly out to deep center. Bichette was shaken up Thursday after he collided with OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. while chasing a shallow pop fly. ... OF George Springer (right elbow) was held out of the starting lineup. Manager John Schneider said Springer was available to pinch hit.

EXTRA, EXTRA!!

When Reyes singled in the fifth, it snapped a streak of nine consecutive extra-base hits by the Tigers, dating to Reyes’ game-winning double Wednesday against San Diego. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, that matched the longest such streak in Tigers history, previously set Sept. 27-28, 2011.

HOME COOKIN’

Fifteen of Chapman’s 19 home runs this season have come at home.

UP NEXT

Former Toronto RHP Drew Hutchison (1-4, 4.84) starts for the Tigers against Blue Jays RHP Ross Stripling (5-3, 3.10). Stripling has not allowed a run in two career appearances against Detroit, spanning eight innings.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Jury finds former Canucks forward Jake Virtanen not guilty of sexual assault

    VANCOUVER — Former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen says he's "incredibly relieved" that a jury has found him not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen wept openly when the verdict was read in B.C. Supreme Court on Tuesday. He clutched his head in his hands and was comforted by defence lawyers while several friends and family, seated in the front row of the courtroom, whispered "yes!" "I am glad the truth has come to light," Virtanen said in a statement. "I am looking forward to resuming my

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Jonathan Toews ponders over future with Blackhawks in latest interview

    After over 1,000 games and three Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks, captain Jonathan Toews' patience may be running out with the team entering a full rebuild.

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • Matthew Tkachuk after trade to Panthers: 'I hate Edmonton. I hate Tampa more now'

    Matthew Tkachuk is ready to dive into a new rivalry.

  • World champion swimmer Summer McIntosh withdraws from 200 at Commonwealth Games

    TORONTO — Canadian world champion swimmer Summer McIntosh has withdrawn from the women's 200-metre butterfly at the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. Swimming Canada high performance director and national coach John Atkinson said pulling out of that event will allow McIntosh to concentrate on other events during a busy season. The 15-year-old from Toronto will have a busy Games regardless. She's swimming in the 400-metre freestyle, 200 and 400 individual medleys and relays. McI

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • Toronto Raptors add Spanish forward Juancho Hernangomez to roster

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Juancho Hernangomez. Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal is for one year. The six-foot-nine, 214-pound Madrid native averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 11.1 minutes in 40 appearances (nine starts) last season with Boston, San Antonio and Utah. Hernangomez was picked 15th overall by Denver in the 2016 NBA draft. He holds career averages of 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 15.7 minutes in 297 games (66 starts) with Denver, Minnesota

  • How OG Anunoby, Raptors can expand his offensive role

    Amit Mann discusses how OG Anunoby can increase his offensive production and what he needs from his teammates and coaching staff to become a higher usage player.

  • Team Saskatchewan names wrestler as flag-bearer for upcoming Canada Summer Games

    Angel Besskkaystare will be the opening ceremony flag-bearer for the 2022 Canada Summer Games, Team Saskatchewan announced Tuesday. Besskkaystare, 18, of Wollaston Lake, 700 kilometres north of Prince Albert, says she is thrilled for the opportunity to carry Saskatchewan's flag. "It was shocking but I was excited at the same time because having to lead all the Saskatchewan athletes is amazing," the wrestler said Tuesday. Besskkaystare began wrestling when she was 14 and went on to win many award

  • De Grasse, Brown, Blake, LePage withdraw from Commonwealth Games following worlds

    Sprinter Andre De Grasse and decathlete Pierce LePage are among the top Canadian track and field stars who have withdrawn from competing at the upcoming Commonwealth Games. De Grasse ran the anchor leg as Canada won gold in the 4x100-metre relay at the recent world track and field championships. Aaron Brown and Jerome Blake, who were also part of the relay team, have also withdrawn. "These athletes have had a challenging world championships in hot weather conditions and unfortunately must withdr

  • Canadian rider Alex Cataford breaks collarbone after going down in Spain one-day race

    Canadian cyclist Alex Cataford will be out four to six weeks after breaking his collarbone in the Prueba Villafranca-Ordiziako Klasik one-day race. The 28-year-old from Ottawa went down when his front wheel was clipped by a rider in front of him in Monday's race in Spain. "Not exactly how I wanted second part of the season to start," he said in a social media post. Cataford's Israel-Premier Tech team said Thursday that scans had revealed a far medial left collarbone fracture. "Alex will follow a

  • Would Donovan Mitchell fit on the Raptors?

    Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium is reporting the Raptors have expressed interest in acquiring Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell. Amit Mann and Aaron Rose look at how the 25-year-old would fit on Toronto.

  • Canadian Dwayne DeRosario among the candidates for U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame

    Canadian Dwayne DeRosario, in his first year of eligibility, is a candidate for the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame. In all, there are 156 candidates for the Class of 2023 across three categories: players, veteran (players) and builders, with a maximum of six earning induction. Screening committees will now narrow the eligibility lists to create the final ballots. Voting committees will decide the individuals to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. As many as three players and two veterans can b

  • TFC 'keeper Alex Bono survives pressure of the position by staying in the moment

    Toronto FC flew out of Vancouver the same night it lost the Canadian Championship final to the Whitecaps this week. Goalkeeper Alex Bono didn't sleep a wink on the red-eye charter. "No. It was a long way," he said. "It was weird. You're kind of up in the clouds and at a certain point you see the horizon. And the sun starts to come up. And you're like … 'It's morning.'" Proof positive that the sun does rise — even after a painful 5-3 penalty shootout defeat. In his eighth season with TFC, the 28-