Rey Vargas vs. Tomoki Kameda fight time, live stream, price, full card

Quite arguably the best junior featherweight in the world returns to the ring on Saturday, July 13 when Rey Vargas puts his WBC title on the line against Tomoki Kameda at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., live and exclusively on DAZN.

Vargas (33-0, 22 KOs) looks to defend the championship for the fifth time after capturing the vacant strap against Gavin McDonnell in February 2017. Most recently, Vargas beat Franklin Manzanilla in February by unanimous decision.

Kameda (36-2, 20 KOs), the former WBO bantamweight champion, comes into this weekend's affair on a tear, having won five consecutive fights. The 27-year-old earned a crack at Vargas by defeating Abigail Medina by unanimous decision in November.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Watch Rey Vargas vs. Tomoki Kamada on July 13 on DAZN

Can Vargas continue his run and put himself into a position for bigger fights on the horizon? Or will Kameda make the trek from Japan and spoil Vargas' plans?

Here's a complete guide to the Rey Vargas vs. Tomoki Kameda fight — which is available exclusively for streaming on DAZN rather than traditional pay-per-view — along with updated betting odds, who's on the undercard and more.

What time is the Rey Vargas vs. Tomoki Kameda fight?

Undercard: 7:00 p.m. ET

Main card: 9 p.m. ET

Main event: 11 p.m. ET (approximate)

The undercard for Rey Vargas vs. Tomoki Kamada will start at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 13. Vargas and Kameda are expected to make their ring walks at about 11 p.m. ET.

How to watch, live stream Vargas vs. Kameda?

The Rey Vargas vs. Tomoki Kameda fight is not available via traditional pay-per-view. Instead, fans in North America can watch the fight by streaming on DAZN.

Story continues

DAZN is available on a variety of platforms, including Roku, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, iOS, Android, Xbox One, Playstation 4 and Playstation 3, as well as Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer and Safari browsers via DAZN.com.

MORE ABOUT DAZN

• Meet DAZN, the first dedicated live sports streaming service

• What sports are live-streamed on DAZN?

• How much does DAZN's live sports streaming service cost?





How much does Vargas vs. Kameda fight cost?

A new subscriber to DAZN can sign up for a monthly subscription or annual pass to watch the fight. The annual pass — which includes access to all of DAZN’s live events, as well as highlights, replays, behind-the-scenes features, original shows and live reports — is $99.99, which averages out to a little over $8 a month. For those who want a monthly plan instead of the longer-term value, fight fans can sign up for a monthly option for $19.99.

For current subscribers, the fight is already included as part of your plan.

Where is Vargas vs. Kameda taking place?

Rey Vargas and Tomoki Kameda will fight at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., marking the second time Vargas fights at the venue while Kameda makes his debut at the arena.

Watch Rey Vargas vs. Tomoki Kamada on July 13 on DAZN

Rey Vargas record and bio

Name: Rey Vargas

Nationality: Mexican

Born: November 25, 1990

Height: 5-7 ½

Reach: 70 ½ inches

Total fights: 33

Record: 33-0 with 22 knockouts













Tomoki Kameda record and bio

Name: Tomoki Kameda

Nationality: Japanese

Born: July 12, 1990

Height: 5-7 ½

Reach: 67 inches

Total fights: 38

Record: 36-2 with 20 knockouts













Vargas vs. Kameda fight card

Matchup Class Belt Rey Vargas vs. Tomoki Kameda Jr. Featherweight WBC Diego De La Hoya vs. Ronny Rios Jr. Featherweight ... Joet Gonzalez vs. Manuel Avila Featherweight ... Eduardo Hernandez vs. Roger Gutierrez Jr. Lightweight ... Alexis Rocha vs. Berlin Abreu Welterweight ... Ruslan Madiyev vs TBA Jr. Welterweight ... Jousce Gonzalez vs. Jorge Padron Lightweight ... Jonathan Esquivel vs. Gregory Clark Super Middleweight ...



