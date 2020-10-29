Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For Next Year

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 2.3% to hit US$84m. Rexford Industrial Realty also reported a statutory profit of US$0.21, which was an impressive 174% above what the analysts had forecast. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Rexford Industrial Realty's three analysts is for revenues of US$369.1m in 2021, which would reflect a meaningful 17% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to tumble 74% to US$0.15 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$355.8m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.32 in 2021. While next year's revenue estimates increased, there was also a large cut to EPS expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view of these results.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$52.38, suggesting the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite some adjustments to profit and revenue forecasts. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Rexford Industrial Realty, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$60.00 and the most bearish at US$47.00 per share. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that Rexford Industrial Realty's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 17% increase next year well below the historical 25%p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.0% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while Rexford Industrial Realty's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Rexford Industrial Realty. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$52.38, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Rexford Industrial Realty analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

