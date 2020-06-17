Rexall partners with Carebook Technologies for new Be Well app

Carebook's robust patient-facing platform now connects Rexall's pharmacy services and loyalty for next-level engagement

MONTREAL, June 17, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Carebook Technologies is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Rexall Pharmacy Group Ltd. which utilizes its patient-facing pharmacy platform. The Be Well app is now live in over 400 Rexall stores across Canada. Carebook's enterprise platform, with multiple modular features, is a turn-key solution that enables pharmacy businesses to reduce development costs, get to market quickly, and engage their customers on their health journeys, says Carebook CEO Pascale Audette.

Logo: Carebook (CNW Group/Carebook Technologies Inc.)

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Rexall aimed to fulfill its brand promise of bringing together health, wellness, and rewards all in one place. The Carebook team was thrilled to take on the challenge for Rexall's Be Well brand and integrate Rexall's new Be Well loyalty program as part of the offering. "We believe that this kind of front-of-store to back-of-store connection, which links pharmacy services with loyalty, rewards, and e-commerce, helps pharmacy businesses build engagement and increase revenue. It's a brilliant strategy and we loved helping the Rexall team bring it to life with this all-in-one, powerful platform", adds Pascale Audette.

"The launch of the Be Well app is the result of a strong collaboration and partnership between the Rexall and Carebook teams, who worked together to deliver a high-quality product on time, and on budget", says François Coupal, VP Digital Solutions at McKesson Canada. The free application can be used by shoppers to earn and redeem Be Well rewards, as well as connect to their Rexall pharmacy, access their medication history and manage their meds. "It's especially critical right now for people to easily connect with their health care providers digitally, and to take control of their health and wellness from wherever they are," adds Coupal.

Story continues

"Our shared goal with Carebook was to achieve next-level engagement, increased revenue and an interconnected ecosystem of front and back-of-store. Thanks to Carebook's engagement, and health and wellness expertise, the Be Well program is exceeding our targets for app downloads and engagement", says Carolyn Hynds, Vice President, Loyalty & Analytics, at Rexall Pharmacy Group Ltd.

Carebook's Montreal-based team includes experts in various fields of health, digital engagement, engineering and design, as well as advisors from the pharmacy industry. "We're truly building the future of care," says CEO Pascale Audette. "With this successful Be Well app launch, we continue to move forward to strengthen the Carebook core offering and working with partners. Our world-class features and products can be adapted for other organizations and we're excited to partner with more companies to create innovative solutions." Audette says they also have a vital signs scan app in testing and have recently secured a research grant that will leverage AI to bring to market a highly optimized, personalized medication adherence program.

Powered by Carebook, Be Well's robust pharmacy solution is available for iOS, Android, and web. It offers loyalty, digital refills, health and wellness, and more.

About Carebook Technologies

Carebook creates innovative, digital pharmacy and clinic solutions. From a foundation of health expertise and a core, people-first philosophy, Carebook offers turn-key, modular, connected systems that can be white-labeled to increase revenue, engagement, and health outcomes. Carebook was named one of Canada's Top Small & Medium Employers and one of Montreal's Top Employers by Mediacorp Canada Inc in early 2020. Learn more at carebook.com

Logo: Rexall (CNW Group/Carebook Technologies Inc.)

SOURCE Carebook Technologies Inc.





Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2020/17/c3278.html