The Rexall Care Network Donates Care Packages to families staying at Ronald McDonald Houses across Canada

Honouring Caregivers and Celebrating National Caregiver Day at Rexall

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 7, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, Rexall is celebrating National Caregiver Day, and honouring over 8.1 million Canadians who provide care for a loved one with a chronic condition or an individual living with a disability. Through the Rexall Care Network, Rexall supports the caregiver community across Canada.

Logo: Rexall (CNW Group/Rexall)

Scroll to continue with content Ad

We understand that a random act of kindness can go a long way. As a simple gesture to mark National Caregiver Day, and to salute our tireless caregivers, the Rexall Care Network is providing families staying at select Ronald McDonald Houses on April 7th with a care package comprised of Rexall products including snacks and sweets, personal care items and relaxation products.

The care packages will be provided to families with sick children across Ronald McDonald Houses in Toronto, South Central Ontario (Hamilton), Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg and Vancouver. "Many Rexall employees, customers and patients are caregivers who help us make a difference in our communities and are proud to support organizations like the Ronald McDonald House," said Frank Monteleone, President and Chair, Rexall Care Network. "This small gesture will go a long way to help families who may feel isolated, while taking care of a loved one. We want to remind them that we are all in this together."

"We often hear from caregivers staying at Ronald McDonald Houses that as they are focused on caring and supporting for their sick child, it can be hard to set aside time for themselves," said Cathy Loblaw, CEO, Ronald McDonald House Charities Canada. "We are grateful to our partners at Rexall Care Network who through their support are helping us to provide a bright and uplifting moment to the caregivers staying at Ronald McDonald Houses across Canada. Certainly today, more than ever, we understand the importance of supporting caregivers and families in our communities."

Story continues

The Rexall Care Network is a proud supporter of Ronald McDonald House Charities across Canada and recently donated $100,000 during the holiday season as part of in-store fundraising campaigns hosted by our teams. To further celebrate caregivers, Rexall is offering a 20% discount for Canadians fifty-five years and older through Advantage 55+ and providing caregivers with a 20% discount for Caregiver Day, which can be found online at rexall.ca and redeemed at all Rexall stores on April 7th.

About the Rexall Care Network

Since 2002, Rexall has been helping build strong and vibrant communities by supporting numerous charitable organizations. Over the past 17 years, Rexall has contributed over $15 million dollars towards local communities through children's and seniors' programs and services across Canada. In late 2018, Rexall undertook a review of its Care Network commitments with a goal of bringing more focus to our giving platform and maximizing the social impact. Rexall endeavoured to identify the cause that speaks to Rexall as an organization and reflects what is important to employees and customers – caregiving is this cause. For more information, visit rexall.ca/carenetwork

Follow us on Instagram: @RexallCareNetwork

About Rexall Drugstores

With a heritage dating back over a century, Rexall is a leading drugstore operator with a dynamic history of innovation and growth, dedicated to caring for Canadians' health…one person at a time. Operating over 400 pharmacies across Canada, Rexall's 8,500 employees provide exceptional patient care and customer service. Rexall is part of the Rexall Pharmacy Group Ltd. and a proud member of the global McKesson Corporation family. For more information, visit rexall.ca.

Follow us on Twitter: @RexallDrugstore

Follow us on Instagram: @RexallDrugstoreOfficial

Like us on Facebook: @RexallDrugstore

About Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®) Canada

In Canada, 65 per cent of families live outside a city with a children's hospital, and must travel for treatment if their child is seriously ill. The RMHC network of programs in Canada helps to keep more than 25,000 families close to their sick child and the care they need each year. The 15 Ronald McDonald Houses provide out-of-town families with a home to stay at while their child is being treated at a nearby hospital, while the 17 Ronald McDonald Family Rooms provide a comfortable place for families to rest and recharge, right inside hospitals. Through the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile, basic medical care is available to underserved communities in Alberta. For more information visit: RMHC.ca or find us on social @RMHCCanada.

SOURCE Rexall





Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2020/07/c6721.html