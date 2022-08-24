Rex Ryan, former Jets and Bills head coach, to compete on CBS' 'The Amazing Race'

When "The Amazing Race" airs this fall, it will have a notable NFL personality among its cast.

Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan will appear as one of the contestants on the show, CBS announced Wednesday when it revealed the teams that will compete during the 34th season. According to Entertainment Weekly, Ryan's partner on the show will be one of his golf buddies, Tim Mann, who is a 40-year-old probation officer.

Ryan, 59, currently works as an analyst on ESPN's "NFL Sunday Countdown," a pregame show that previews the day's games.

Rex Ryan of ESPN's "Sunday NFL Countdown" speaks onstage during the ESPN portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.

The reality television show, which premiers September 21, features 12 teams of two people who race around the world and complete challenges in order to find out their next destination. The first team to arrive at the final destination wins $1 million. The show's inaugural season aired in 2001.

In a video published on Entertainment Weekly's website, Ryan and Mann are interviewed to discuss their partnership. Mann said they have known each other for six or seven years.

"Where our story kind of started, was his love for the Buffalo Bills and the fact that I failed miserably as the head coach of the Buffalo Bills," Ryan said with a chuckle.

It's time to choose your racers!🤩 Meet the teams of season 34 who will be racing around the globe for a chance at $1 million dollars.✈️🌍 #AmazingRace pic.twitter.com/IiSkVakaXJ — The Amazing Race (@AmazingRaceCBS) August 24, 2022

In his eight seasons as an NFL head coach, Ryan went 61-66 and 4-2 in the postseason. He coached the New York Jets from 2009-14 and then led the Buffalo Bills from 2015-16. He led the Jets to consecutive AFC championship game appearances in his first two seasons with the team, but New York lost both of those games.

Prior to being a head coach, Ryan served as the defensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens from 2005-07.

"Yeah, of course, we have our strategies," Ryan said of his and Mann's preparations for the show. "I do know a bit about team building. If you want to be really good, you lean on yourself. But if you want to be great, you lean on yourself and others. ...

"I think a lot of people will love us just because we are kind of the underdogs here. Why not us? We've got a one in 12 chance, we might as well go for it."

