Rex Orange County has sexual assault charges dropped: 'I do not condone violence'

English artist Rex Orange County, whose real is name Alexander James O'Connor, has had all sexual assault charges against him dropped Thursday, according to BBC and NME.

O'Connor, 24, issued a statement on Instagram:

"Today, all charges against me have been dropped. The Crown Prosecution Service reviewed the evidence and decided that there is no merit in this case going to trial. I have always denied these allegations and am grateful that the independent evidence has cleared me of any wrongdoing. I have never assaulted anyone and I do not condone violence or abusive behaviour of any kind," his statement read.

USA TODAY has reached out to the Crown Protection Service.

According to BBC, the "Who Cares?" artist was charged with six counts of sexual assault in October and was set to stand trial on January 3. At the time, he plead not guilty.

In his statement, O'Connor said he wanted to clarify details surrounding his charges.

"I was wrongly accused of touching someone one evening on their leg, neck, back, and bottom. That led to six charges of sexual assault," the artist wrote. "The only evidence against me was the individual’s account. However, CCTV footage obtained by the police contradicted their version of events. Their partner was also present throughout the evening in question and gave a statement to the police which did not support the allegations against me."

Rex Orange County's statement ended with thanking his support system.

“It’s been a difficult time for everyone involved and I’d like to thank the people who have helped me through it as well as my family and loved ones for their continued support," the statement read.

A CPS spokesperson told BBC and NME that the evidence no longer met their "legal test for a prosecution."

“We will always seek to prosecute sexual offences, where our legal test is met, no matter how challenging," the spokesperson said.

The British singer rose to fame in 2017 after Tyler, the Creator featured him on "Flower Boy," which was later nominated for a Grammy.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rex Orange County has all six sexual assault charges dropped