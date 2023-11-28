Rex Heuermann's Wife Participating in Documentary on Gilgo Beach Killings, Deceased Woman's Sister Reacts

Rex Heuermann has been charged in the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello

James Carbone/Newsday RM via Getty Rex Heuermann; Asa Ellerup

Asa Ellerup, the wife of Long Island Serial Killer suspect Rex Heuermann will be participating in a multi-part documentary series.

The Peacock series will be produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s G-Unit Film & Television along with Texas Crew Productions and New York Post, according to a Peacock spokesperson.

According to the New York Times, the series will follow Ellerup over Heuermann’s future trial.

The deal between the alleged serial killer’s wife and Peacock has upset some families linked to the infamous Long Island Serial Killer case.

“Disappointed, disgusted, flabbergasted, frustrated are a few words that come to mind right now,” Shannan Gilbert’s sister Sherre said on X, formerly Twitter. “The way that the media will buy stories to further re-victimize, re-traumatize, and exploit the families & victims of serial killers is evil!”

Gilbert, who was working as a sex worker at the time, vanished without a trace on May 1, 2010, after visiting a client she met on Craigslist in the gated community of Oak Beach on Long Island, N.Y. It was the search for Gilbert’s body that led to the discovery of the remains of Heuermann's suspected victims: Amber Costello, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Megan Barthelemy and Megan Waterman. (After police found Gilbert's remains, her death was deemed an accident, per police. Heuermann has not been charged in connection with her death.)



A Peacock spokesperson said Ellerup was not paid for her involvement, but she was given a licensing fee so the company could use her archival materials.



The spokesperson said that Ellerup will have no creative control over the project and the money she received cannot go to Heuermann or be used for his defense.

Attorney John Ray, who represents the family of Shannan Gilbert, says Ellerup’s participation is “reckless beyond words.”

Suffolk County Police Department; Barthelemy family; Suffolk County Police Department (2) Maureen Brainard-Barnes; Melissa Barthelemy; Megan Waterman; Amber Lynn Costello

Ellerup’s attorney Bob Macedonio, who declined to discuss the project, says Ellerup is trying to adjust to her “new normal” since Heuermann’s arrest in July.

“She's been vilified and then also victimized,” he tells PEOPLE. “She's going to be known as the wife or the ex-wife of an alleged serial killer. She's gathering herself, she's dealing with herself. She's getting her and her children back to a safe place. They got through the first holiday without a wreck, and that's where they're at.”



Macedonio says Ellerup would “like to believe that he had nothing to do with it.”

“Because then it would be like, how could she be living with this person for that long, not knowing that this is a whole double life,” he says.

Jersey City Police Shannan Gilbert

Heuermann, an architect and married father of two, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Barthelemy, Waterman and Costello.

He is also considered a prime suspect in the death of Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

All four women had worked as online escorts and had been missing between 2007 and 2010. Their bodies were found along a half-mile stretch of Ocean Parkway in Long Island, N.Y., in December 2010.



Heuermann was allegedly linked to the killings by burner phones used to rendezvous with the victims, as well as by a piece of his hair allegedly found at the bottom of a burlap bag used to wrap Waterman’s body.

He was also traced to a Chevrolet Avalanche that was registered to him that was allegedly seen at the time of Costello's disappearance.

Authorities said investigators also found evidence that Heuermann was allegedly obsessed with the case and searched for articles about the task force that was formed to investigate the murders.



