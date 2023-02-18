Rewriting Roald Dahl

Roald Dahl books - Jamie Lorriman

There is barely a child’s bookshelf that does not bear a copy of something written by Roald Dahl. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The Twits, James and the Giant Peach, George’s Marvellous Medicine – all have for generations stimulated budding imaginations. Children delight in the author’s spiky sensibility, which sent just as many vile characters to their macabre doom as heroes on astonishing adventures. Dahl understood his young audience and was always insistent that he wrote for them, not grown-ups.

So youthful new readers (and many of their parents) may be disquieted to learn that adults are now indeed meddling, and that as a result they are not always looking at words actually written by the author himself. As we disclose today, updated editions of Dahl’s books are being tinkered with on the advice of “sensitivity readers” to avoid any risk of upset in our age of outrage. Sometimes the effect is to deaden Dahl’s famously descriptive prose. Some characters are not allowed to be “fat”. In Matilda, Miss Trunchbull’s “great horsey face” becomes simply her “face”. But in other cases the rewriting is just bizarre. Take the use of colour. Characters turn “quite pale” not “white”. In Fantastic Mr Fox a description of a pair of tractors as “both black” has been cut.

Contemporary authors know all too well the power wielded by “sensitivity readers”. The concerns of younger, activist employees at publishing houses too often end up moulding the final edit. But rewriting the works of long-dead authors is surely worse, even if those writers did hold some highly objectionable views. How much of The Witches can be changed before it is no longer truly by Roald Dahl?